Ravens OL Wants to Reward Team's Faith
The last year and a half has been extremely challenging for Baltimore Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees, but there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.
Once considered a likely Day 2 pick, Vorhees' draft stock took a massive hit when he suffered a torn ACL at the NFL Combine. He ultimately fell to the Ravens in the seventh round after they traded back into the draft, and he essentially redshirted his rookie season while rehabbing his injury.
This season, though, Vorhees is back on the field and has a great chance to become Baltimore's new starter at left guard. It's been a long and arduous road back, and it wouldn't have been possible without the Ravens' support.
"It was an investment for sure," Vorhees told reporters Thursday. "Just not knowing, with my injury, and it being so late in the process – in reference to the whole draft process. So yes, I was beyond grateful when I got the call from [executive vice president and general manager] Mr. [Eric] DeCosta, and the Baltimore Ravens decided to select me as one of their choices.
"Again, they poured into me all last year, and I gave them everything I had. [It] just felt like the foundation that I built for myself and the belief and the work ethic I had with everyone on staff in our weight room, our training room, and even our position coaches and stuff – [it] just felt like it all has paid dividends, and I'm forever indebted and grateful to this organization for believing in me and giving me a shot, given my circumstances."
Vorhees, a first-team All-American in 2022, has been performing well in training camp, but it's his in-game performance that will truly determine his success. With the first preseason game just a week away, it shouldn't be long before he gets a taste of real NFL action.
"I think any time you have an opportunity to go out there and play football, and they're keeping score, it's important," Vorhees said. "It doesn't matter if you're on the 'Mighty Mites' or any level football – if they're keeping score, it matters at the end of the day; so any time you have the opportunity to go out there and compete and show who you are as a football player, it's important. So, I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there and be able to compete against somebody that's not a teammate – and I can rightfully say so about the rest of the offensive line room."
