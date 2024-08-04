Ravens Eager for Rookie WR's Return
The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker, but in order for him to live up to those hopes, he'll have to get back on the field first.
A fourth-round pick in April's draft, Walker has missed the past few training camp practices for undisclosed reasons. The former North Carolina star could become an important piece of the offense, but getting back on track is his top priority right now.
"Well, without getting physical reps, it's difficult, because a lot of guys need to be out there and do physical reps," wide receivers coach Greg Lewis told reporters. "But, 'Tez' has done a great job in the classroom and making sure he's on top of everything, so when he does get back out there, whenever that may be, he will be ready to go from that standpoint.
"He's a football junkie. He loves football. He wants to understand the ins and outs of everything that's taking place, and when it's time to go, he'll be ready to go, because I'm that confident in him, and I know he's confident in himself."
Walker, 23, has reportedly been doing well in practice thus far. His most recent highlight-reel play came on July 26, when he caught a touchdown that drew the praise of head coach John Harbaugh.
"'Tez' is doing a great job stacking practices," Harbaugh told reporters. "I really had a plan there. We were going to go three plays, we were going to go tackling with the young guys to start the camp off, and Todd [Monken] calls the fade, and, 'Boop,' put it up there, and 'Tez' makes the play, and [the] period is over. That can happen."
The Charlotte native only played eight games last season due to eligibility issues, but he was fantastic when he was on the field. In those eight games, Walker caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Tar Heels in receiving touchdowns despite his late start.
Baltimore hopes he can bring that same receiving prowess to the NFL level, but for a young player, getting more reps is critical.
