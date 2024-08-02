Ravens Pro Bowler Misses Practice
Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is not in attendance at Friday's practice, according to multiple reports.
Linderbaum, the leader of Baltimore's offensive line and one of the best centers in the league, has been present throughout the offseason, so his sudden absence comes as a surprise. It's very likely that head coach John Harbaugh will provide an update on his status after practice.
On the plus side, Linderbaum has been his usual outstanding self throughout the first half of training camp, possibly even better.
[Linderbaum's] an incredible center," offensive lineman Patrick Mekari told reporters Thursday. "[He was] a Pro Bowler last year, [and we're] planning on him being an All-Pro this year. He just has all the talent [and] all the skills; [he is] taking a bigger leadership role this year [and is] taking more control of the offense and focusing on his small tweaks to get better.
"He's really working at it. I mean, early in camp, he's already looking 'season ready.' He's going to be great."
The Ravens need some leadership up front after losing three starting offensive lineman this offseason. As one of two returning starters, the other being left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Linderbaum has certainly risen to the occasion.
"[He is] taking command of the offensive line [and] taking command of the offense. [He's also] really controlling the play calls – the defensive calls from the offensive line point of view and just making sure everyone is accountable. [He's] being on everyone and making sure everyone is in the right spot [and] having the right calls. He's killing it. He's doing great."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!