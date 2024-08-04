Ravens WR Emerging as Leader
After years of struggling to find a true No. 1 wide receiver, the Baltimore Ravens may have finally found one with that potential in 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers.
The Boston College product instantly established himself as Baltimore's top wideout, catching 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns. He may be more of a gadget player than other receivers, but he fits well with what the Ravens want to do on offense.
Heading into Year 2, Flowers is not only looking to improve as a player, but as a leader as well.
"As a rookie, obviously, you come in and you listen and you learn, and when you're expected to make plays you try to do that – and Zay did a great job of that, but now it's about taking the next step and taking the group by the reigns and trying to lead them in the right direction, because he's been through it," wide receivers coach Greg Lewis told reporters Saturday. "He's been there and done that, and then we [are] trying to take it to another level. He's done a great job with that. We got a lot of leaders in the group, but Zay has stepped up and did a good job with bringing younger guys along."
With the exception of 10-year veteran Nelson Agholor, the Ravens' receiving corps is relatively young. Having Flowers step up as a leader on and off the field in just his second season would be a big boost to the group as a whole.
On the field, Flowers has also taken a big step forward ahead of his second season, which is exactly what the Ravens want out of him.
"[Flowers has] pretty much gotten better at everything. I think just trying to get him the ball ... If he touches the ball, something special is going to happen; so [we're] just putting him in [a] position to be successful each and every way possible," Lewis said.
