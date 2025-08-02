Does Ravens' Lamar Jackson Go First in NFL Redraft?
While it's hard to fathom that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nearly fell out of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it didn't seem so crazy at the time.
Leading up to the draft, some scouts and analysts were adamant that Jackson should transition from quarterback to wide receiver to maximize his chances of making it in the NFL. He remained adamant about playing quarterback, though, and the Ravens - seeing his potential as a quarterback - traded up to select him with the final pick of the first round. Fast forward seven years later, and he's now one of the league's elite quarterbacks on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
So, if we knew then what we know about Jackson now, where would he have gone in the draft?
Pro Football Focus' 2018 redraft has Jackson going at No. 2 overall to the New York Giants, an impressive climb of 30 spots. The Giants originally used that pick on star running back Saquon Barkley.
"Barkley has been as advertised, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL," PFF wrote. "However, the Giants had Eli Manning for only one more season after this draft. With the benefit of hindsight, it would have been a no-brainer to take Jackson, who has already won multiple MVPs and in 2024 became the only quarterback in PFF history to record passing and rushing grades above 90.0 in the same season.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who beat out Jackson for MVP last season, goes to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall.
"After earning PFF overall grades in the 60.0s in his first two seasons, Allen became the only quarterback since 2006 to earn five straight single-season marks above 90.0," PFF wrote.
A few other Ravens earned their flowers in this redraft. Cornerback Jaire Alexander - originally drafted at No. 18 by the Green Bay Packers - goes to the same team at No. 14 (the redraft removes trades, hence the order being changed). Linebacker Roquan Smith - originally drafted at No. 8 by the Chicago Bears - goes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 15, while tight end Mark Andrews - originally drafted at No. 86 overall by the Ravens - goes to the Detroit Lions at No. 20.
As for what the Ravens themselves do, they stay put at No. 16 and select safety Derwin James Jr., who was originally drafted at No. 17 by the Los Angeles Chargers. In the actual draft, the Ravens traded down and selected tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25, then of course traded up to select Jackson at the end of the night.
