Ravens' Lamar Jackson Puts NFL Defenses on Notice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a nightmare for opposing defenses throughout his career. Be it through his unmatched rushing ability for a quarterback or his throwing prowess, he's just a matchup problem in so many ways.
So, if Jackson says he's getting more and more comfortable as time goes on, then opposing defenses should be scared.
Unfortunately for them, Jackson said exactly that during a recent interview on Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" podcast.
"As I've been getting older in the league, my mindset has been different and the game has gotten a lot easier for me," Jackson said.
Of course, the 28-year-old Jackson is coming off the best year of his career, in which he threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. His 119.6 passer rating was the fourth-highest in a season in NFL history, only behind three former MVPs (Peyton Manning in 2004 and Aaron Rodgers in 2011 and 2020). Though he didn't win MVP, narrowly losing out to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he still had a season for the ages.
That's especially the case when looking at his rushing statistics. Not only did Jackson rush for 915 yards, the most by a quarterback, and four touchdowns, but he also set the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, beating out Michael Vick for the honor.
From an individual perspective, Jackson has accomplished just about everything a player could hope for and then some. However, he's still yet to win a Super Bowl, which fans and analysts will never let him hear the end of.
In his eyes, though, this could be the year he finally brings home a ring.
"We're extremely close," Jackson said.
