Ravens Target Buffalo Bills OC for Head Coach Opening

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have had some incredible battles over the last few years, and that might influence Baltimore to look at its coaching staff for inspiration.

After firing John Harbaugh as head coach, the Ravens have been open to interviewing anyone and everyone for the opening. The Ravens have even turned to a somewhat of a rival as they have requested to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens have requested to interview #Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coach position, source said. He can interview after Buffalo plays. pic.twitter.com/OsRzfjeB6a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2026

Brady has been a name circulating for interviews for head coach jobs over the last four years based on his success as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and the Bills. Halfway through the 2023 season, Ken Dorsey was fired as offensive coordinator for Buffalo, and Brady, the quarterback coach at the time, took over and has since had the Bills' offense humming, with three straight seasons of top-10 finishes in total offense and points.

Joe Brady might be the perfect fit for Lamar Jackson

For any coach interviewing for the Ravens' head coaching job, it's important to know they need to have a strong relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The good news is that if Brady is the choice, that should not be a problem, given that he is an offensive-minded coach.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady to Baltimore actually makes a ton of sense, as the way the Bills run their offense is perfect for the Ravens' biggest offensive strength. How Brady got Buffalo's offense going from 2023 on was that they went from being a passing team to a more balanced attack, with both the run and pass.

Outside of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, the Ravens don't have the strongest pass catchers on the team, so it makes sense for them to be more balanced. Brady can bring that balance to the offense and lean more on Derrick Henry to run the ball.

It would be a bit of a change from what Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done were he has had Jackson throw the football more from the pocket. Brady has not been shy about sending Josh Allen out to run the football multiple times a game. Imagine instead of Allen's strength, Brady would have Jackson's speed on quarterback-designed runs, and Brady could be creative enough to make something of it.

There are a lot of good candidates out there to be the next head coach, but Brady certainly makes a ton of sense and is a friendly hire for Jackson to bring out the best in him.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!