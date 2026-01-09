Ravens OC Admits He Failed Lamar Jackson

Todd Monken did not dodge responsibility as the Baltimore Ravens unraveled in a season that fell far short of expectations.

He acknowledged that his work with quarterback Lamar Jackson did not meet the standard required to keep the team competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason after a turbulent year marked by injuries, inconsistency, and organizational upheaval.

As the Ravens prepare for a sweeping reset, his reflections shed light on how a once-elite offense slipped and why accountability now sits at the center of Baltimore’s uncertain future.

Monken takes ownership of Ravens offensive regression

Todd Monken left little room for interpretation when discussing his final season with the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking on the Ryan Ripken Show, Monken said,

“I didn't coach Lamar well enough,” adding that the relationship with his quarterback could have been stronger and that he failed to guide the offense to enough wins.

The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, a sharp downturn for a team that ranked first in total offense just one season earlier.

Baltimore’s passing attack struggled to maintain rhythm late in the year, even though the unit still ranked eleventh in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson, a two-time Most Valuable Player, endured a costly three-turnover performance in November, and the Ravens dropped four of his final six starts.

After opening the season 1-5, Baltimore still positioned itself to secure the AFC North berth but fell short when a last-second field goal attempt failed against Pittsburgh.

Injuries, missed chances and what comes next

The Ravens’ decline was striking given recent history. In 2024, Monken orchestrated the top-ranked offense in franchise history, powered by Jackson’s career-best numbers.

One year later, Baltimore slipped to sixteenth overall offensively despite returning nearly every starter. Jackson’s production dipped sharply, averaging 49.3 fewer passing yards per game at 196.1, throwing twenty fewer touchdowns and completing under two hundred passes for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.

The contrast was stark compared with his 2024 line of more than 4,100 passing yards and forty one touchdowns.

Monken pointed to health as a significant factor. Jackson battled hamstring, back, knee, ankle and toe issues throughout the season, missing four games and exiting two others early.

“I really wish Lamar would have been healthy and seen what we kept building on,” Monken said, explaining that momentum from previous seasons never materialized.



For Monken, the chapter ends with reflection and resolve. “I'm gonna fight like hell for the next job I get,” he said, “and I'm going to root like hell for the Ravens.”

With Harbaugh gone and Monken unlikely to return, Baltimore faces a pivotal offseason. Jackson, entering the fourth year of his five-year, $260 million contract signed in 2023, remains central to the franchise’s direction.

