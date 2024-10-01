Josh Allen Admits Defeat to 'Buzzsaw' Ravens
The Buffalo Bills looked like the class of the AFC heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The script flipped when they took the field, as the Ravens rolled past Buffalo 35-10, handing the Bills their first loss of the season.
The Ravens punched the Bills in the mouth early and often and kept their foot on the gas. Their play earned the praise of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"Sometimes you walk into a building and they were a buzzsaw tonight," Allen said after the Ravens' win. "They kicked our butt. That's what it comes down to."
Buffalo (3-1) entered Sunday's matchup at M&T Bank Stadium averaging 37.3 points per game and had won its last two games by a combined 58 points. Allen and the offense struggled to get anything going on the ground through the air against a Ravens (2-2) defense that turned in their best performance of the season.
Baltimore had eight quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three sacks, two of which came from outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, giving him his third consecutive game with two sacks. He also had three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
Odafe Oweh had one sack and two quarterback hits.
Allen never got into a rhythm, completing just 16 of his 29 passes for 180 yards. The Bills also struggled to run the ball, only rushing for 81 yards and their lone touchdown of the game. James Cook led Buffalo with 39 rushing yards.
The ability to be at your best when your best is required is the mark of really good and great teams. Sunday's performance against Allen and the Bills was proof that after three up-and-down performances, the Ravens may have finally hit their stride and could be poised to make up ground in a loaded AFC.
