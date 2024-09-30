Derrick Henry's Historic Night Leads Ravens Over Bills
The Baltimore Ravens punched the Buffalo Bills in the mouth early and often, knocking them from the ranks of the unbeaten teams with a 35-10 win.
It was the Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry show from the opening whistle for Baltimore (2-2). Henry set the tone on the Ravens' first play on offense, running right through the Bills' defense for an 87-yard touchdown with 10:50 left in the first quarter. Henry finished the day with 24 carries for 199 yards and one rushing and a receiving touchdown.
Jackson was also dynamic on the ground, running for 54 yards and a score. As a team, Baltimore ran for over 250 yards for the second straight week, tallying 271 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson was also efficient through the air, completing 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Justice Hill was the team's leading receiver, catching six passes for 78 yards and a score.
Baltimore led by at least 11 points throughout the second half.
Defensively, the Ravens turned in their best performance of the season, shutting down a Buffalo (3-1) offense that was averaging 37.3 points per game heading into their matchup on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 16 of 29 passes for 180 yards. He was under constant duress from the Ravens' pass rush, as he was hit eight times, sacked three times and lost a fumble.
Mitch Trubisky entered the game for Allen with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Van Noy had his third consecutive two-sack game, bringing his total to six this season. He also had two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Odafe Oweh also had a sack in the win.
With the win, Baltimore has now won two in a row and is in sole possession of second place in the AFC North after the Cleveland Browns' (1-3) loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2).
Baltimore will look to extend its win streak to three when it faces its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) on Oct. 6 at Paycor Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!