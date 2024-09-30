Ravens vs Bills Takeaways: Ravens Finally Found It
The Baltimore Ravens were firing on all cylinders in their 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Whether it was running the ball on offense with running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson or getting pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, seemingly everything went the Ravens' way in a clash of perennial AFC playoff teams. Now at 2-2, Baltimore's 0-2 start to the season feels like a distant memory.
Here are three takeaways from the Ravens' dominant 25-point victory over the previously unbeaten Bills (3-1).
Derrick Henry shines
The running back Baltimore was hoping to get when it signed Henry this offseason showed up in full effect on Sunday night.
On the Ravens' first play from scrimmage, Henry burst through the Bills defense and ran it 87 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. That was just a prelude of what was to come from the former Offensive Player of the Year.
Henry finished the night with 24 carries for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown in the win.
The Ravens signed Henry for games like their Week 4 matchup against Buffalo and he was worth every penny and then some on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens offense found their identity
When all else fails, go back to what got you to the dance.
Ever since Jackson became the Ravens starting quarterback in 2018, the running game has been their bread and butter. Last season, Baltimore had one of the league's best offenses behind a running game that led the league in rushing yards per game.
Over the last two weeks, the Ravens offense has been anchored by the ground attack and it has made all the difference after they struggled to find a consistent rhythm in Week 1 and 2.
Baltimore ran for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Along with Henry nearly rushing for 200 yards, Jackson ran for 54 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The Ravens also ran for over 270 yards in their Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore is a completely different team when it's able to get the running game going, and it was able to get the offense back on track behind it. If they can continue to run the ball like they did against Buffalo and Dallas, the Ravens will have a shot to remain among the AFC's elite teams.
Ravens defense finding their groove
The Ravens defense was faced with the difficult task of stopping a Bills offense that was averaging over 37 points per game head into Week 4.
They passed the test with flying colors, turning in their best performance of the season and looking like the unit that allowed the fewest points per game and led the league in turnovers and sacks last season.
Baltimore's defense had Allen under constant duress with three sacks and eight quarterback hits. The Bills quarterback was 16-29 for 180 yards and had a lost fumble in the third quarter.
Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy continued his hot streak, tallying two sacks for the third consecutive game and he hit Allen three times. Fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh also had a sack and hit Allen twice.
On a night when the Ravens defense needed to find a gear it hadn't reached all season, they were able to do so. That should bode well for them against any opposing offense after what they were able to do against Allen and the Bills.
