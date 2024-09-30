Ravens LB Continuing Dominant Streak
Apparently, veteran Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy has found the Fountain of Youth. At the very least, he's certainly playing like he's found it.
Van Noy, 33, is on an incredible hot streak to start his 11th NFL season. The veteran pass-rusher has six sacks on the season - two in each of his last three games - the second-most in the league behind Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson with 6.5. Perhaps the most impressive part is that he's doing all of this after suffering a fractured orbital bone in the season opener.
Despite Van Noy being the oldest player on Baltimore's defense and the aforementioned injury, the stars aligned perfectly for his torrid start to the season.
"I think it just comes with the mindset that since I was on the street last year and finally got an opportunity, and [I] just took it personal," Van Noy told reporters after Sunday's game. "Then, just having the coaches – like Coach [John] Harbaugh, 'Z.O.' [defensive coordinator Zach Orr] and then [pass rush coach] Chuck Smith and [assistant defensive line coach/outside linebackers] Matt [Robinson] – just all kind of believing in me and working with me and letting me be me. And then to have the group that we have, that's young, feisty and hungry, it's been awesome. [I'm] super blessed."
In Sunday's beatdown of the previously-unbeaten Buffalo Bills, Van Noy didn't just have another two-sack performance, but one of the most important plays of the game.
Buffalo just scored its first touchdown of the game, and after a three-and-out by Baltimore, threatened to make it a one-score game. That was until Van Noy blew up a trick play to score a strip sack on Bills star Josh Allen. The Ravens would then capitalize on the turnover with a Lamar Jackson rushing touchdown.
"It's big to get stops like that," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "Offense picks us up a lot, and we have to pick them up, too. They can't get a first down – or something like that – and we're trying to chew clock to get out of here with a win, and I think there was a trick play that they ... It was kind of like the last fight, I guess, they had.
"So, [they had] the trick play, looking for a big play, and we ended up getting a big play, and I think offense went down and scored after that, so we kind of put out that fire, and we get a win."
Van Noy has always been a solid player, one who many called underrated. Now, though, he's playing like an absolute star and getting the recognition he deserves.
