Two Ravens Youngsters Who Could Be Stars in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2026 season with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty, particularly when it comes to their young talent.

Among the newcomers, Emery Jones Jr. and LaJohntay Wester stand out as players who could immediately impact the team’s future. Both were late-round selections, yet each possesses the tools and athleticism to contribute meaningfully if given the opportunity.

Emery Jones Jr., selected late in the third round, is a guard whose combination of agility and field awareness is rare for a rookie. After winning his matchups off the line, he constantly scans the defense, looking for ways to create space and extend plays.

This past season, his snaps were limited, partially because the coaching staff, despite recognizing his potential, kept him off the field more than necessary. This upcoming season, Jones is expected to compete for a starting guard role. His ability to stun pass rushers with an initial move and create lanes in both run and pass protection makes him an instant difference-maker when on the field.

LaJohntay Wester, picked 203rd overall, finds himself in a slightly different situation. The Ravens’ offseason decisions will heavily influence his usage rate, but there’s clear upside. Baltimore has an immediate need at WR3, especially with questions surrounding DeAndre Hopkins’ availability. While there are other options in the draft and free agency, Wester’s versatility is his calling card. He can line up outside, in the slot, and in motion, offering a variety of ways to be involved in the offense.

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Opportunity Awaits

Wester’s biggest potential impact may come as a punt return specialist. Young players naturally make mistakes, and he had a muffed return against Cleveland last season that limited his opportunities. The defense did not give Wester many chances to return punts anyway, though the Ravens appear focused on improving that side of the ball, as highlighted in a recent interview with a former defensive assistant.

Still, his explosiveness and field vision make him ideal for flipping field position and creating momentum-changing plays. He could also see an expanded role in screen passes and short routes, allowing him to showcase his speed in open space. With the uncertainty surrounding the Ravens’ coaching staff following John Harbaugh’s firing and Todd Monken’s possible departure, Wester’s chance to earn meaningful reps is greater than ever.

Both Jones and Wester are in positions where opportunity meets talent. If the Ravens can navigate the transition in leadership and offensive philosophy wisely, these rookies could emerge as foundational pieces. Jones’ power and vision on the line, combined with Wester’s speed and versatility, give Baltimore two intriguing players to watch closely in 2026.

