Derrick Henry Sets Ravens Franchise Record
Derrick Henry, welcome to the Baltimore Ravens record books.
The Ravens star running back set a new team record in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills with a 87-yard touchdown run on Baltimore's first play from scrimmage. It marked the longest run in franchise history.
By the end of the first quarter against the Bills, Henry had four carries for 95 yards and the score.
Henry is no stranger to explosive plays despite his massive frame. During his time with the Tennessee Titans, some of his longest runs included gains of 69, 74, 75, 76 and 94 yards, but arguably the highlight of his career was the 99-yard touchdown run he had during the 2018 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Headed into the matchup with Buffalo, Henry had tallied 56 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games as a Raven. In Week 3, he gashed the Dallas Cowboys' defense to the tune of 25 carries for 151 yards and two scores, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Baltimore held on for a 28-25 win.
Bills linebacker Von Miller said in the days leading up to the game that Henry, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense is "scary," and fans quickly saw why on Sunday Night Football.
"I remember watching the very first game when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in that first drive, it just looked scary," Miller said, per the Bills website."It just looks scary with the type of offensive line that they have, and you got Derrick Henry back there, and Lamar Jackson always has the threat to take the ball and run it. And I think on that very first drive with the Chiefs, they ran six or seven plays, all runs, and it was straight down the field and into the end zone. And I remember watching the game on TV, and I was like, 'this is this is going to be a problem.' And it has been."
