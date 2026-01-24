Three Ravens Who Could Thrive in Jesse Minter’s Defense

The Baltimore Ravens recently hired a familiar face to fill their vacant head coaching position in Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He previously worked as a defensive assistant in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020 before spending time at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh as the program's DC during the Wolverines’ dominant run in 2022 and 2023, which capped off with a national title.

Minter’s mindset could held lead to the turnaround this Baltimore defense has been yearning for. While his background is heavily defense-oriented, he will need to assemble an offensive staff that fully supports Lamar Jackson and the evolution of the entire Ravens’ unit. As a first-time head coach, it will be interesting to see how Minter balances game management responsibilities while continuing to scheme and develop young defensive talent.

His recent success speaks for itself. Minter led one of the league’s top defenses with the Chargers, and the growth was noticeable, particularly with his creative nickel packages and situational flexibility.

One area where his influence could be immediate is along the interior defensive line, where a player like Nnamdi Madubuike stands to benefit the most. Madubuike represents a clear upgrade from rotational pieces like Teair Tartt and Poona Ford in Los Angeles, and Minter’s scheme could allow him to be a consistent disruptor rather than just a situational force.

Madubuike’s ability to penetrate and collapse pockets fits seamlessly into Minter’s philosophy of controlled aggression up front, which prioritizes disruption without sacrificing run integrity.

Kyle Hamilton as the Centerpiece

Hamilton’s versatility makes him the crown jewel of this defense regardless of who is calling the plays. However, under Minter, Hamilton could reach an even higher level. Minter previously deployed a hybrid safety in Derwin James with great success, and now he arguably has an even more lethal Swiss Army knife at the position. Expect Hamilton to spend a significant amount of time operating in the box, where his instincts, size, and range can dictate offensive decisions.

Utilizing Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage would also create opportunities for Malaki Starks to thrive on the back end. With Hamilton erasing space underneath, Baltimore’s secondary can play faster and more aggressively, forcing quarterbacks into tighter windows and rushed reads.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Hamilton erasing space underneath, Starks becomes the primary beneficiary on the back end. Minter’s pressure disguises and late rotations force quarterbacks to hesitate, and those extra beats allow Starks to read eyes and attack the ball. When throwing lanes are compressed underneath, quarterbacks are pushed into riskier downfield decisions, creating prime turnover opportunities. In that role, Starks has the tools to become a true ball hawk, capitalizing on errant throws caused by pressure and confusion.

Minter’s defenses have also excelled against both wide zone and inside zone concepts, consistently holding opponents to below average results on horizontal runs. Combined with the speed and athleticism of Baltimore’s secondary, this structure forces offenses to abandon finesse and lean into power running. That shift plays directly into the Ravens’ strengths and reinforces a defensive identity built on control, physicality, and versatility.

