Adam Schefter Explains Ravens Hiring of Jesse Minter

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Baltimore Ravens didn't delay their coaching search.

Jesse Minter impressed during his in-person interview with the team and met the criteria for the head coaching job with the Ravens, leading the franchise to make it official on Jan. 22.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed how the process played out.

"Jesse Minter flew into Baltimore Wednesday and it became very apparent he was somebody the Ravens wanted to hire. He was incredibly impressive during the interviews and they were able to get a deal done yesterday," Schefter said on the show.

Minter called off his interview with the Cleveland Browns and ended up staying in Baltimore with the Ravens, ultimately putting the final touches on the deal. He ended up signing a five-year contract with the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

What Led to the Timing of This Hire?

Pat​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ McAfee and Schefter reflected on Baltimore's decision to wrap up its search when it did. The Ravens were aware that other coaching prospects they held interviews with, like Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, were still playing in the playoffs.

If their respective teams had won this weekend and moved on to the Super Bowl, those coaches couldn't have been hired until February 9 due to NFL regulations. Baltimore simply didn't want to hold out that long, especially after finding such a suitable candidate in Minter.

Schefter explained, "I think Baltimore just saw Jesse Minter, knew him for the four years that he spent in the organization, obviously very comfortable. He was incredibly impressive during the interview, so much so that they wanted him not to fly out."

Minter​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has a history with Baltimore. He was a defensive assistant for the Ravens from 2017 to 2020 before heading to Michigan and then working with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While with the Chargers, Minter developed one of the NFL's top defenses. In 2024, the Chargers allowed the fewest points per game in the league at 17.7 points.

The Lamar Jackson Factor

McAfee​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ explained that Josh Allen joined Buffalo's coaching interviews, but Lamar Jackson didn't. Still, they both agreed the Ravens certainly talked to their star quarterback before making any decision.

Schefter said, "There's no way you just hire the guy without Lamar having any knowledge of it."

Steve​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bisciotti, the owner, previously clarified that players would have “input” but not “power” in decision-making on hiring.

Yet, it seems that the Ravens could have potentially wanted to get Jackson's approval prior to signing the deal. Minter and Jackson go way back, as they were together in 2018 when Jackson was the scout team ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌quarterback.

