Who Should Ravens' Jesse Minter Hire As OC?

The Baltimore Ravens have their man in head coach Jesse Minter, who became the fourth in franchise history, but now the heavy lifting for him begins.

Minter has past experience with the Ravens, serving as a defensive assistant under former head coach John Harbaugh from 2017 through 2020, before moving up the ladder to the Michigan Wolverines and the Los Angeles Chargers as their defensive coordinators under John's brother, Jim. His Chargers' defenses over the last two years have ranked in the top 10 in points allowed and top 11 in yards allowed.

After all the success Minter has had, he knows what a stellar coaching staff looks like and can start building the one he wants to have around him. The biggest question for him, though, is what he will do as the offensive coordinator.

Jesse Minter's first big decision is at offensive coordinator

There are still several candidates out there despite having already lost out on guys like Mike McDaniel and Zac Robinson. Baltimore has already spoken with some options from the head coach search that would make the most sense.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The number one candidate on the list should absolutely be Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady to move into the same role. Brady's offense fits exactly what the Ravens have: Lamar Jackson can do what Josh Allen can, and Derrick Henry can run just as well as James Cook. With Baltimore, Brady would have a better pass-catching group to work with, including Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews; potentially Rashod Bateman, depending on whether the Ravens get the 2024 or 2025 version.

Brady led the number one rushing attack in the NFL last season in Buffalo, with Cook winning the rushing title and beating out Henry. The Ravens' offense could use more creativity, with a nice blend of Jackson's QB-designed runs to work into the game plan.

Depending on what happens in Buffalo with their head coach situation, another option for Minter, if Brady doesn't work out, is potentially Kliff Kingsbury, who just left the Washington Commanders after two seasons and previously interviewed for the Ravens head coach job. Kingsbury also worked with a mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and while injuries were a concern in 2025, the Commanders had one of the best offenses in the league in 2024.

What Minter needs to do is find a creative play caller who can work well with mobile quarterbacks, so Jackson can be used in ways beyond just passing, despite his big strides in the pocket. Getting someone like Brady or Kingsbury as offensive coordinator would make sense and should be the top two candidates for the job.

