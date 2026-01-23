What Does Ravens HC Hiring Mean for Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens spent the two-plus weeks since firing John Harbaugh interviewing any candidates qualified enough or otherwise-fit to guide their redefined vision for the team.

Team executives took to the podium quickly, with majority owner Steve Bisciotti and General Manager Eric DeCosta clarifying their interest in finding the fresh voice capable of reigniting their once-imposing defense, and they appear to have remained true to their word now that they've finally come to a final decision on the matter.

Jesse Minter will make the transition from Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator to Ravens head coach, and the young defensive whiz will have Baltimore fans foaming at the mouth in fantasizing over his creativity and inspired approach in no time.

Jun 16, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minter's All-Around Impact

While his input into the defensive scheme will naturally soak up the most attention, it's worth wondering how this will effect the offense. That side of the ball for the Ravens graded out as slightly-above average across 2025, but he has a real chance to reignite Lamar Jackson and his band of yard-eaters and scorers.

Jackson wasn't quite up to par with the version of himself that he'd showcased over back-to-back campaigns, having made multiple First Team All-Pro appearances following the 2023 and 2024 seasons before falling victim to the supporting cast around him. As much scoring as he was directing at this past season's start, he couldn't outrun Baltimore's porous defense, with their lack of pass-rushers and an underperforming secondary ensuring that the quarterback never left the field for long.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That fatigue caught up to Jackson amidst numerous shootouts, and the injuries he sustained from increased pressure didn't help. The offensive line, the squad's weakest link, watched as he fell under duress at an all-time clip and racked up injuries to take with him as the season progressed.

It's no coincidence that the modern-day Ravens have been at their best with a dominant defense. The 2023 squad reached within a game of the Super Bowl due to the advanced, Mike Macdonald-led pressure they put on the rest of the AFC, and that attention to detail on both sides of the ball enabled Jackson to play comfortably-enough to take home a second MVP trophy.

His platoon of pass-catchers offers little room for error, but Jackson's been known to make it work with whatever pieces he's left with as long as he's got the disruptors on defense to put the team in winning positions. Now that he's armed with a coach set on restoring those values and a rejuvenated front office set to align with such a vision, it makes perfect sense that the star is excited about the hire.

All that's left is for the fans to see who Minter will hire to direct the offense, as Jackson's notably won an MVP in both of the first years of his partnerships with his last two offensive coordinators. Only then can the informed fantasizing really get going.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!