Ravens Request Interview With Chiefs DL Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ravens requested to interview Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen — who previously spent five years coaching in Baltimore — for their defensive coordinator job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2026

Cullen spent five seasons with the Ravens from 2016 to 2020, during which he developed a deep familiarity with the organization, its culture, and its defensive philosophy. His return could provide the perfect complementary voice to new head coach Jesse Minter, who will be calling plays while needing a trusted defensive mind to collaborate on scheme and personnel usage.

Cullen hasn’t served as a defensive coordinator since his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, where his unit faced challenges. That season, Jacksonville ranked 28th in scoring defense and 20th in total yards allowed.

Complicating matters, the Chiefs’ defense he coached experienced significant injuries, leading to an asterisk on some of his stats. Even so, the unit still managed to rank 25th in total sacks, showing that while results weren’t elite, the system produced aggressive and opportunistic play under difficult circumstances.

What Cullen brings goes beyond numbers. Known for his energy, passion, and ability to motivate players, he has consistently been a culture driver in every locker room he enters. That presence alone could signify a shift for Baltimore’s defensive line, infusing the group with intensity and accountability while enhancing cohesion across the front seven.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Familiarity Meets Potential

Cullen’s timeline almost perfectly overlaps with Minter’s previous tenure in Baltimore, meaning the two are well-acquainted with each other’s philosophies and methods. That familiarity could make the transition seamless, allowing the Ravens to blend Cullen’s line expertise with Minter’s overarching defensive vision.

Baltimore’s defensive line features promising personnel, and Cullen has a track record of maximizing talent in both technique and effort. Emerging players like Travis Jones and Mike Green could see their games elevated under Cullen’s guidance, while veterans benefit from the renewed energy and discipline he brings.

Adding Cullen would also provide indirect benefits beyond the Ravens’ walls. His recent stint with the Chiefs has given him first-hand insight into the schemes of a team that has historically challenged Baltimore. Leveraging that knowledge could prove invaluable in game planning and matchup preparation, especially when facing elite offensive units in the AFC.

If hired, Cullen’s role would likely focus on driving pressure, enhancing line play, and cultivating a high-energy, disciplined unit. As potentially Jesse Minter’s first move as head coach, pairing Cullen with his play-calling could give the Ravens a front that’s not only technically sound but also strategically unpredictable, forcing opponents into mistakes and creating turnover opportunities.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!