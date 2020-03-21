RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Two Reasons why Redskins Have Edge on Cam

Chris Russell

The Redskins will probably wind up with a veteran quarterback option that is a minor threat and more of an insurance policy to Dwayne Haskins. 

That's the wrong approach as we've said all along. 

The Redskins need a veteran quarterback capable of winning the job, starting for more than just a few games and being more than just a pedestrian J.A.G. 

We can't stress this enough and sorry if you are getting sick of  it - but the Redskins have to do more than just lip service here. 

Yes - there are plenty of options but if they want to provide the best chance they can for 2020, they'll sign Cam Newton when he becomes a free agent. 

Nobody is going to trade for him, or at least I would be shocked if they did.

The contract and money component will be very difficult to work out. Several options exist from Cam taking a one-year, prove it type deal because of the medical issues he's had the last two years. 

Also, because he knows Ron Rivera is in a bind from a trust the quarterback he inherited standpoint and from a salary cap perspective, because Rivera also absorbed Alex Smith's bloated cap figure. 

Newton might also take a two-year deal with a lower first year cap figure and a guaranteed figure in year two in the form a guaranteed base salary for skill or some sort of reasonable solution. 

I wanted to point out two critical reasons why the Redskins have a huge advantage compared to other teams when it comes to Cam Newton. 

Yes he has a relationship with their coaching staff but more importantly - when teams can't get physicals and medical evaluations - who knows Newton better than Redskins lead trainer, Ryan Vermillion? 

The other key as we pointed out in the video is with the very real possibility that we will have no offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, who knows the Redskins news offensive system better than Newton?

Not Dwayne Haskins. Not Joe Flacco. Jameis? Nope. Any other journeyman quarterback? No sir. 

If players can't meet with coaches and practice in a new system or language - you better find someone that knows it. Cam does. 

This isn't simple, because of the money. It's a slam dunk for every other reason. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jameis to the Redskins?

The Redskins are in need of a veteran quarterback that can start and actually play. Cam Newton? Probably not. Colt McCoy? No. Matt Moore? Ehh. Jameis Winston? Possibly.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Happy birthday and good work by Adrian Peterson & his wife here for the people in Houston.

Chris Russell

Can Cam Come to D.C.?

The Redskins new coaching staff has made it more than clear that they are not looking for a pushover quarterback option. They're right. The question is who? Can Cam come?

Chris Russell

by

Darryl k

The scene outside FedExField on Friday afternoon.

Chris Russell

Joe Flacco's Available - Should the Redskins Show Interest?

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl and got PAID! Joe Flacco is far from what he used to be, yet he's available and has plenty of experience.

Chris Russell

Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Cam Newton is still with the Carolina Panthers for right now. That could end at any moment. Where will he wind up? Washington?

Chris Russell

Never really seemed like the Redskins were all that interested. This is not that much $$

Chris Russell

Another Logan Thomas flash block in the game the Lions played at FedExField.

Chris Russell

The Redskins could use some of this nasty blocking/attitude. Everywhere.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joins the Cowboys after a year in Chicago.

Chris Russell