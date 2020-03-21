Two Reasons why Redskins Have Edge on Cam

The Redskins will probably wind up with a veteran quarterback option that is a minor threat and more of an insurance policy to Dwayne Haskins.

That's the wrong approach as we've said all along.

The Redskins need a veteran quarterback capable of winning the job, starting for more than just a few games and being more than just a pedestrian J.A.G.

We can't stress this enough and sorry if you are getting sick of it - but the Redskins have to do more than just lip service here.

Yes - there are plenty of options but if they want to provide the best chance they can for 2020, they'll sign Cam Newton when he becomes a free agent.

Nobody is going to trade for him, or at least I would be shocked if they did.

The contract and money component will be very difficult to work out. Several options exist from Cam taking a one-year, prove it type deal because of the medical issues he's had the last two years.

Also, because he knows Ron Rivera is in a bind from a trust the quarterback he inherited standpoint and from a salary cap perspective, because Rivera also absorbed Alex Smith's bloated cap figure.

Newton might also take a two-year deal with a lower first year cap figure and a guaranteed figure in year two in the form a guaranteed base salary for skill or some sort of reasonable solution.

I wanted to point out two critical reasons why the Redskins have a huge advantage compared to other teams when it comes to Cam Newton.

Yes he has a relationship with their coaching staff but more importantly - when teams can't get physicals and medical evaluations - who knows Newton better than Redskins lead trainer, Ryan Vermillion?

The other key as we pointed out in the video is with the very real possibility that we will have no offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, who knows the Redskins news offensive system better than Newton?

Not Dwayne Haskins. Not Joe Flacco. Jameis? Nope. Any other journeyman quarterback? No sir.

If players can't meet with coaches and practice in a new system or language - you better find someone that knows it. Cam does.

This isn't simple, because of the money. It's a slam dunk for every other reason.

