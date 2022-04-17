Saints 2022 Draft: Finding the ''Easter Eggs''

New Orleans has had success with players from lesser-known colleges in the past. What "Easter Eggs" will the Saints find in the 2022 NFL Draft?

NFL teams leave no stone unturned in their search for talent. Major college powers like Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Georgia have supplied the most current players to the NFL. However, plenty of talent has been found outside of traditional powers or major conferences.

The New Orleans Saints have been extremely successful at finding players from schools that the average fan may not know. Deonte Harty is one of the league's most explosive players. He came into the league as an undrafted player from tiny Assumption College.

Terron Armstead (Arkansas Pine-Bluff), WR Marques Colston (Hofstra), Jahri Evans (Bloomsburg), and Jermon Bushrod (Towson) are among the greatest players in franchise history after being drafted from little-known schools.

Some smaller school players are expected to hear their names called early in this year’s draft. Offensive linemen Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), and WR Christian Watson (North Dakota State) could go as early as the first round. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely may be the first tight end off the board.

The Saints scouting department has done a marvelous job unearthing little-known talent. In honor of the holiday, let’s have a look at the ‘‘Easter Eggs'' they could look at in the 2022 NFL Draft.

EJ PERRY

Quarterback (Brown)

Brown QB EJ Perry throws to a receiver. Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A transfer from Boston College, Perry put up big numbers in two seasons in the Ivy League. Perry led the FCS in total offense in 2019 and was equally impressive last season. In two seasons, Perry averaged nearly 300 yards passing in 20 starts while throwing 45 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He added another 1,132 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

As a passer, Perry is a gunslinger who takes a lot of chances. He must improve several flaws in his mechanics to have a chance as a quarterback. At 6’2” and 210-Lbs., he has adequate size for the position but below average accuracy and arm strength.

Perry was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl, increasing interest among NFL scouts. His speed and power as a runner could also make him a candidate for a position switch to receiver or running back.

PIERRE STRONG

Running Back (South Dakota State)

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong, Jr. avoids a tackle by North Dakota State's Michael Tutsie. Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strong was a dominant FCS offensive threat all four of his years with the Jackrabbits. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in 2018 and 2019 and 707 yards in a Covid-shortened spring season of 2020. Strong finished his collegiate career with over 1,600 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns last season.

A north-south power runner, Strong also has a sprinter's burst into open space. He has excellent vision and the strength to break tackles at 5'11" and 205-Lbs. Strong hasn't shown much as a receiver, but shows good ability to read blocks as a runner.

Pierre Strong shows all the signs of being a draft steal. A probable Day 3 pick, Strong's rushing style and potential production could easily displace a proven veteran from a roster.

JALEN TOLBERT

Wide Receiver (South Alabama)

South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tolbert jumped on the radar of scouts in 2020 when he caught 64 passes for 1,085 yards and 8 touchdowns. He passed up the chance to enter the NFL and improved his draft position with 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and 8 scores last year.

Tolbert is a smooth route runner with an impressive change of gears to get separation. He has excellent leaping ability and body control on contested throws and tracks the ball well in mid-air. A lean athlete at 6’1” and 195-Lbs., he could have problems against physical coverage.

A teammate of Saints 2021 seventh-round choice Kawaan Baker, Tolbert could go as high as a Day 2 selection. He’s been overshadowed by fellow small-school prospect Watson this offseason, but could just as likely have a productive pro career.

DERRICK DEESE JR.

Tight End (San Jose State)

San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (87) catches a pass over San Diego State safety Cedarious Barfield (27). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY

Son of forever 49ers standout offensive lineman Derrick Deese Sr., the junior Deese shows the blocking acumen and receiving skills to be a solid pro. He improved his production in all three years at San Jose State, culminating with 47 catches for 730 yards last season.

A bit undersized, Deese has tremendous strength and blocking ability to be an in-line tight end. He’s a former wideout with the athleticism to overwhelm linebackers on intermediate routes or down the seam.

Deese has the tenacious blocking skills and explosive receiving ability to be a Day 3 steal. The Saints are moving Taysom Hill to tight end, but Deese could overtake Nick Vannett or Juwan Johnson on the depth chart and contribute on special teams.

COLE STRANGE

Guard (Tennessee-Chattanooga)

Offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) during the Senior bowl. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Strange is an intelligent player who wins battles with positioning and technique. He’s quick into his stance and is light on his feet for good lateral quickness. He’ll struggle against pure power players, but can hold his own with a solid base in pass protection.

Strange has the athleticism to be a factor in space on screens and off-tackle runs. He’ll have to refine his strength as a straight-ahead run blocker, but has the traits to be a competent pro.

MATT WALETZKO

Tackle (North Dakota)

North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko (OL55) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Waletzko has outstanding length at 6’7” and 305-Lbs. He plays with good upper body power and hand placement, but got beat because of poor pad level and leg strength. Has the natural skills of a solid run blocker, but must greatly improve his pass protection technique.

With the measurables and frame to add bulk, Waletzko is a developmental project. He could be a late-round pick or priority free agent with the potential to develop into a solid swing tackle/guard.

NOAH ELLISS

Defensive Tackle (Idaho)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) evades a tackle against Idaho defensive lineman Noah Elliss (99). Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Adopted by his uncle, former Lions DT Luther Elliss, Noah is also brother of Saints LB Kaden Elliss, a seventh-round pick in 2019. Noah transferred from Mississippi State to play for Luther, a defensive line coach for the Vandals.

Elliss broke into the starting lineup during the 2021 spring season. He had a sack, 6.5 tackles for loss, and batted down 3 passes last fall. A powerful run defender, Elliss ties up blockers and effectively pushes them back into ball carriers.

An imposing presence at 6’4” and 367-Lbs., Elliss must keep his weight under control and improve his leverage. He understands gap responsibilities and has the underrated pass rush abilities to be a Day 3 pick that sticks on a roster.

TROY ANDERSEN

Linebacker (Montana State)

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen (LB02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andersen started his collegiate career as a running back, earning Freshman All-American honors for the Bobcats. He switched to quarterback as a sophomore and earned All-Big Sky Conference with 21 rushing touchdowns and over 1,400 yards passing.

In 2019, Andersen moved to linebacker and was again 1st Team All-Conference while recording 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. A full-time linebacker last year, Andersen was second in the FCS with 147 tackles, including 14 for loss, while adding 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and breaking up 7 passes.

Andersen's rare versatility is bolstered by 4.4 speed on a bulked-up 6’4” and 235-Lb. frame. He’ll need to hone his instincts, but has a high football IQ and natural playmaking skills. He’s been mentioned as a potential Day 2 pick and should be a special teams star as he gains linebacking experience.

ZYON MCCOLLUM

Cornerback (Sam Houston State)

Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum. Credit: packerswire/USA TODAY

A starter since his freshman year, McCollum intercepted 10 passes and broke up 37 throws in his Bobkat career. McCollum was a standout in Senior Bowl workouts, holding his own against some of the draft's top-rated wideouts.

Possessing sub-4.4 speed with his 6’3” and 204-Lb. frame, McCollum has the length and athleticism that NFL teams covet. He’s a ballhawk with excellent natural coverage ability. He can be vulnerable against shifty receivers and on double moves, but has good route recognition.

McCollum doesn't play with the physicality that his size would suggest and needs to play with better awareness in zones. However, he has the playmaking skills and suffocating coverage ability to make an instant impact as a mid-round pick.

MARKQUESE BELL

Safety (Florida A&M)

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive back Markquese Bell (5) dives for a tackle. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A junior college transfer from Maryland, Bell had 5 interceptions and 2 sacks in his two seasons as the Rattlers defensive leader. His explosive leaping ability and 4.4 speed stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bell is a lanky safety at 6’3” and 205-Lbs., with the frame to add bulk. He’s an aggressive run defender and his long stride allows him to close ground quickly on a throw and ball carriers. He doesn't have fluid change-of-direction for a man coverage role, but can be a factor near the line of scrimmage and in deep support.

Bell has experience in multiple defensive alignments. His aggressiveness can get him burned on play action throws, but should be a force against the run and in either single or two-high safety alignments. He’ll probably come off the board in the middle rounds.

The Saints have had no hesitation in snatching up players from outside the power conferences and traditional college powers. Don’t be surprised if they follow that route again at some point of the 2022 NFL Draft.

