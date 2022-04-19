Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Day 2 Wideouts

What if New Orleans bypasses wide receiver with a first-round pick yet again in this month's draft? Here's a list of wide receiver draft prospects that could upgrade the unit and could be available on Day 2.

Most prognostications predict that the New Orleans Saints will draft a wide receiver with one of their first round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month. However, what if they don't?

The Saints expect a healthy return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas. They also have solid complementary weapons in Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway. While receiver is a definite need, New Orleans might also use those picks at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, or quarterback.

Wideouts Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, and Drake London are all expected to come off the board on the draft's first night. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson may also slip into the first round.

Wide receiver is considered a deep position in this year’s draft. If the Saints address other areas with their first round picks, here are some names to watch at the position with their second-round pick.

JAHAN DOTSON, WR

(Penn State)

After a solid sophomore year, Dotson gained national attention with a monstrous performance against Ohio State in 2020. He caught 8 passes for 144 yards and 3 scores against the Buckeyes and would lead the Big 10 with 884 yards receiving in only nine games in 2020.

Dotson followed up his breakout junior campaign with an even better performance in 2021. He became just the second Penn State player to catch 90 passes, leading the Nittany Lions with 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dotson is a smooth route runner with an impressive extra gear to get separation. He’s a smaller receiver (5’11" and 178-Lbs.) who could have issues against physical coverage. However, he has spectacular leaping ability and body control to help offset his size.

An explosive creator in the open field, Dotson is a scoring threat on short receptions and was one of the Big Ten’s best punt returners. He’ll need to be more decisive on patterns over the middle, but is adept at finding open spots in zones.

Dotson has instant acceleration out of his breaks and shows excellent ball-tracking ability. Capable of playing outside or out of the slot, he’ll probably make more of an initial impact as a slot receiver while he expands his route tree.

GEORGE PICKENS, WR

(Georgia)

Pickens started his career with the Bulldogs off with a bang, leading the team with 49 receptions for 727 yards and 8 scores and landing on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

His production dipped a bit as a sophomore and he suffered an ACL injury in spring practice of 2021. He’d return for the final four games last year and was a pivotal deep threat in Georgia's march to the national championship.

A 6’3” and 200-Lb. receiver with explosive leaping ability, Pickens is a dynamic deep threat. He’s not a physical player and must bulk up to withstand physical defensive backs. He’ll also need to sharpen his intermediate routes to get better separation at the NFL level.

Pickens has an incredible catch radius and reliable hands. He operates confidently in traffic and has a good natural feel for zones. He’s a terrific runner after short receptions and shows an extra gear when the ball is in the air.

Pickens comes with injury concerns, but has the skills to threaten defenses at all three levels. He’ll be an immediate big-play threat with the hands, size, and natural ability to develop into a number one target.

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR

(North Dakota State)

A major contributor over his final three years for the Bison, Watson was one of the most explosive players at the FCS level. He rose quickly up the draft boards during postseason workouts.

Watson has a prototype frame at 6’5” and 208-Lbs. with 4.3 speed to match. He’ll have to prove that he can step up in competition after dominating at a lower collegiate level. He showed improved route precision in 2021, but must continue to grow that aspect of his game.

Watson plays fast on every route and has an impressive acceleration burst out of his breaks. He also has good foot quickness that gives him the potential to greatly expand his route tree. His coachable traits and playing style will endear him to the locker room.

Along with Penn State's Dotson, Watson is probably a late 1st/early 2nd Round pick. He’s too raw to be taken at the midway portion of the first round, but has the gamebreaking skills to tempt the Saints to trade up from 49.

SKYY MOORE, WR

(Western Michigan)

Moore was a standout quarterback and defensive back at Shady Side Academy in Western Pennsylvania before converting to receiver in college. He made a rapid adjustment, leading the Broncos with 51 receptions for 802 yards as a freshman. Moore finished his college career strong by catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

More quick than fast, Moore is a tough intermediate target who works the middle of the field. He has good long speed, but only average instant acceleration. Because of that, he’ll need to need to sharpen his route breaks for separation. He’ll also need to improve his tracking skills to be an effective long-ball receiver.

Moore works through the middle of the field like a seasoned veteran. He doesn't lose many contested throws and fights through contact after the reception. As a runner, he's shifty in the open field and has value on end arounds.

Moore's immediate value will be out of the slot. His long-term success depends on his ability to expand his route tree. He should be a consistent third-down target and shows the potential to be a quarterback's security blanket.

ALEC PIERCE, WR

(Cincinnati)

After special teams duty as a freshman, Pierce led the Bearcats with 652 yards receiving as a sophomore. A shoulder injury limited him in 2020, but he rebounded with 52 receptions for 884 yards and 7 scores last season.

Pierce is a big-bodied wideout at 6’3” and 211-Lbs. who has good testing speed (4.41 in the 40 and 40-inch vertical jump), but must play faster at the next level. He was a deep threat in college who was shut down by athletic corners. He’s not an elusive player and ran a limited route tree in college.

An extremely physical player, Pierce uses his body to shield defenders. He gives his quarterback a formidable target, making him a valuable asset in zones and near the goal line. Pierce high points the ball well on contested throws and takes defenders by surprise with his build-up speed.

The ability to separate is a concern, but Pierce has the potential of a reliable possession receiver with deep capability. He may never be a featured target, but could feast against number 2 and 3 corners in thinner defensive backfields.

Other Day 2 WR possibilities:

Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)

Justyn Ross (Clemson)

John Metchie (Alabama)

There looks to be a fairly significant drop-off between the top-rated and second-tier wideouts in this years draft. However, if the Saints bypass the receiver spot with a first-round choice yet again, there should be some intriguing Day 2 talent that would still upgrade the unit.

