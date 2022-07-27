Cam Jordan vs. NFC South

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan has had a magnificent career, one worthy of Hall of Fame nomination once he decides to retire. Son of Steve Jordan, a standout tight end for the Minnesota Vikings from 1982 to 1994, Cam was a first-round pick out of California by the Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was the 24th overall choice and the seventh edge rusher selected.

Jordan had never missed a game until late last year, breaking a string of 174 consecutive games played. Over his 11-year career, Jordan has 107 sacks, 206 QB hits, 137 tackles for loss, 23 fumbles forced or recovered, 56 passes batted down, and 2 interceptions. His seven Pro Bowl bids are one more than father Steve, and he’s had double-digit sack totals in six of the last nine seasons.

After a slow start to the 2021 season, Jordan came on with a monstrous stretch run. He had 8.5 sacks, 13 pressures, and 7 tackles for loss over the last four games, finishing the year with a team-high 12.5 sacks, 34 pressures, and 13 tackles for loss.

Jordan's 107 sacks are the third highest of any active defender, 34th most in NFL history, and just nine away from tying Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson as the all-time franchise leader.

The 33-year-old Jordan has caused havoc against every opponent he’s ever faced and has at least one sack against 27 NFL teams. He’s been especially chaotic against NFC South foes, who he’s terrorized twice a year.

With the Saints opening the 2022 season against three straight NFC South opponents, here’s how well their star defensive end has fared against the division.

vs. Falcons (22 games)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

14-8 record

23 sacks

40 QB hits

25 tackles for loss

8 passes defensed

Jordan has terrorized Atlanta in a way that perhaps no other defender has an opponent in NFL history. He’s had 15 sacks and 29 pressures in the last nine matchups between these teams and has almost single-handedly wrecked Falcons pass blocking throughout his entire career.

The Saints open the 2022 season at Atlanta on September 11. They’ll host the rematch with the Falcons in week 15. Atlanta leads the all-time series between these bitter rivals, 54-52. However, New Orleans has won seven of their last nine meetings against the Falcons and have won the last four matchups in Atlanta.

Longtime Atlanta QB Matt Ryan is gone and their franchise seems to be in complete rebuilding mode. They have an offensive line that still looks to be one of the worst in the league. Jordan had 3.5 sacks against the Falcons when these teams last met in the 2021 regular season finale.

vs. Buccaneers (23 games)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) to force a fumble. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

17-6 record

17 sacks

33 QB hits

17 tackles for loss

6 passes defensed

If not for Jordan’s dominance against Atlanta, the storyline might be how well he’s played against divisional foe Tampa Bay. In his last ten games against the Buccaneers, Jordan has 8 sacks and has led a strong defensive effort from the entire unit.

The Saints host Tampa Bay in their week 2 home opener on September 18. A much-anticipated rematch will be on a Monday night in Tampa Bay on December 5. These two games could not only decide the NFC South, but also play a major factor for the NFC’s top postseason seed.

The Saints defense has been kryptonite for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. New Orleans has won the last seven regular season meetings between these teams. That includes a 4-0 record against Brady, aside from a lone playoff hiccup in the 2021 Divisional Round.

In those four wins, the Saints have forced 10 turnovers of Brady while recording 13 sacks and 39 pressures. Jordan had 3 sacks, 7 pressures, and a forced fumble in two wins over Tampa Bay last season.

vs. Panthers (23 games)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

14-9 record

13.5 sacks

22 QB hits

19 tackles for loss

9 passes defensed

Add longtime Carolina QB Cam Newton to the list of NFC South signal callers whose lives were made miserable by Jordan. Newton was sacked 34 times in 16 meetings against the Saints. Ten of those takedowns and several pressures were from Jordan, who registered his first career sack against Newton and the Panthers in the 2011 regular season finale.

The Saints travel to play Carolina in week 3 on September 25. New Orleans will host the rematch in the regular season finale. The Saints have dominated the rivalry between the two lately, winning five of the last six and nine of the last 11 meetings between the two.

Carolina has moved on from Newton and has used four different quarterbacks in their last seven games against the Saints. It will be a fifth if newly acquired Baker Mayfield can unseat Sam Darnold in training camp. Jordan registered 3.5 of his defense’s 7 sacks of Darnold when these teams last met in week 17 of 2021.

Cam Jordan has arguably already put together a career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. His production against the NFC South alone may put him into Canton. The Saints have a 45-23 record against the division with Jordan in the lineup, a .662 winning percentage.

In those 68 games, Jordan has compiled 53.5 sacks, 95 QB hits, and 61 tackles for loss while creating constant disruption and playing terrific run defense. Judging by the way he finished 2021, Jordan will continue terrorizing the division for quite some time.

