Pete Carmichael Steps Out of Sean Payton's Shadow As Saints' Offensive Mastermind

Sean Payton is widely recognized as being the mastermind behind a historically prolific New Orleans Saints offense from 2006 to 2020. Payton was the primary play-caller and QB Drew Brees the trigger man for a unit that finished in the top-5 for total yardage 10 times and top-3 in passing production nine times in an 11-year span, finishing first in both categories six times.

Brees and Payton had plenty of help. They were supported by one of the league's best offensive lines and top skill players like TE Jimmy Graham, a deep receiver unit led by Marques Colston, and a running back platoon headed by the likes of Pierre Thomas, Reggie Bush, and Mark Ingram.

The Saints also had an outstanding offensive coaching staff that kept most of their continuity through those years. Payton and Brees are now gone, but the Saints still have the makings of a great offense with stars like RB Alvin Kamara, wideouts Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, and a physical line.

Much of the continuity on the offensive coaching staff remains an important factor in the transition of former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. Former offensive coordinator Doug Marrone even returns as the offensive line coach on the staff.

The most important member of the offensive staff is the coordinator, who now has a chance to step into the limelight with Payton in retirement.

Pete Carmichael

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carmichael has been with Payton since the beginning of his tenure with the Saints in 2006. He started as the Quarterbacks Coach, then took over as the offensive coordinator in 2009 after Marrone left.

Carmichael had previously been the Quarterbacks Coach at Louisiana Tech from 1995 to 1999. He'd spent a year with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins before joining the San Diego Chargers as an offensive assistant from 2002 to 2005 when Brees was their quarterback.

Payton got most of the credit as the play-caller on game days. However, Carmichael was part of the brain trust that put together an intricate game plan during the week and made adjustments during a game. This combination led the Saints to a Super Bowl title in 2009 and hit a record-breaking apex in 2011.

New Orleans shattered several NFL offensive records in 2011, headlined by Drew Brees breaking Dan Marino's 27-year-old record for passing yards in a season. Some may remember that Payton broke his leg during a Week 6 loss at Tampa Bay that season. He didn't miss any games, but would coach from the booth for four weeks, giving play-calling duties to Carmichael.

In his first game as a play-caller, Carmichael's offense rolled up 557 total yards in a 62-7 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts. Despite a hiccup against the Rams, the Saints averaged 477 yards of total offense in five of the next six games with Brees surpassing 300 yards five times until Payton resumed full sideline duties.

Carmichael's debut as the man in charge of the Saints offense was a resounding success, but Payton was still nearby and heavily involved. He’d get another chance under different circumstances the following year.

2012 Saints

Dec 30, 2012; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Payton was wrongfully suspended for the entire 2012 season by league commissioner Roger Goodell. New Orleans would be coached by Aaron Kromer and Joe Vitt during that season, with Carmichael in charge of the offense.

The 2012 Saints had the worst defense in the NFL, finishing near the bottom of the league in most every category. New Orleans finished with a 7-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. A putrid defense put extra pressure on the offense, often causing the unit to press and leading to turnovers. Brees led the league with 19 interceptions that season, the second highest total of his career.

Other than interceptions, Carmichael's offense still topped the NFL rankings in several categories. They averaged 411 yards of total offense per game, second in the league, and nearly 29 points per contest. The Saints had ten outings of over 400 yards and eight games with at least 30 points.

Brees spearheaded the league's top-ranked passing attack. He threw for 5,177 yards, the third most in his illustrious career and still the sixth highest total in NFL history. Brees also paced the league with 43 touchdowns, the second most of his career and tenth-best in NFL history.

Often in catch-up mode, Brees also attempted 670 passes, the second highest total of his career. His completion percentage of 63% was the lowest in his 15 years as a Saint, but he also had 11 outings of over 300 yards, including two 400-yard performances.

The Saints may not have gotten any help from their defense, but had plenty of offensive support. Wideouts Marques Colston and Lance Moore both had 1,000-yard campaigns, while TE Jimmy Graham had 982 yards receiving. Graham, Colston, Moore, and RB Darren Sproles each had at least 65 receptions and combined for 33 touchdowns.

2016 Saints

Dec 18, 2016; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams (13). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Payton turned play-calling duties back to Carmichael to open the 2016 season. Both men reportedly shared responsibilities until Payton assumed full duties in a Week 12 blowout of the Rams.

Over the first ten games, the Saints scored at least 30 points five times and averaged 474 yards of total offense, surpassing 500 yards twice. Brees threw for over 300 yards six times over that span, including two 400-yard outings, on his way to 5,208 passing yards on the year, the fifth highest total in league history.

The 2016 Saints finished first in total yardage, first in passing production, and second in scoring. They boasted two 1,000-yard receivers (Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks), a 1,000-yard rusher (Mark Ingram), and six players with at least 40 receptions.

Flying Solo Again

Jul 31, 2021; Taysom Hill (7) talks with quarterback Ian Book (16) and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during practice at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Carmichael had another chance as the sole play-caller without Payton looming last season. It was during a Week 15 road game against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, when Payton was out because of Covid. The Saints pulled out a 9-0 victory on the strength of a spectacular defensive performance. Their offense avoided turnovers, but managed just 11 first downs and 212 total yards.

Payton, Carmichael, and the entire offense struggled in 2021. They were 28th in total yardage and dead last in passing production, by far the worst performance of the Payton/Carmichael era. Much of that was because of a mountain of injuries.

Jameis Winston was lost for the year in week 8, forcing the team to use four quarterbacks during the year. Michael Thomas never played a down because of ankle surgery. The starting offensive line played just 22 snaps together all season. Kamara, Ingram, Deonte Harty, and Taysom Hill missed a combined 17 games of action.

Retooled and Reloaded

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael oversees the quarterbacks during a 2021 training camp practice. Credit: USA TODAY

Carmichael will have his most talented offense since the middle part of last decade to work with. New Orleans used first-round picks on WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning this spring. They also signed five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry in free agency. Winston, Thomas, Kamara, and the offensive line return healthy.

Winston is no Brees, but he’s an extremely talented passer just two years removed from a 5,000-yard season with Tampa Bay. Unlike in 2012, Carmichael will also have one of the NFL's best defenses to support his unit. That should allow the Saints to design a more balanced game plan to attack defenses.

The 51-year-old Carmichael has spent much of his NFL career in the shadows behind one of the best offensive minds the game has ever known.

Now in the spotlight and with complete autonomy over the offense, expect Pete Carmichael to show that he was equally responsible for one of the greatest offenses in NFL history and for his current unit to put up an impressive display.

