Saints Without 3 Players as They Prepare to Start Training Camp

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin training camp. They may activate either player from the PUP list at any point during training camp or the preseason.

If a player starts the regular season on the PUP list, then they are unable to play or practice for the first six weeks of the year. Both Thomas and Davenport are rehabbing injuries and should be cleared for participation fairly soon, barring setbacks.

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a reception against the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas, 29, has missed 26 of the last 33 games with a serious ankle injury. He missed all of last season after surgery on the ankle, which was hurt in the 2020 season opener. New Orleans selected Thomas in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Thomas has 510 receptions for 5,950 yards and 32 touchdowns over his five-year career. He had at least 92 catches and 1,100 yards in each of his first four seasons, including a league-best 1,725 yards and an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019.

Without Thomas in 2021, the Saints plummeted to dead last in the NFL in passing yardage and 28th in total offense. New Orleans drafted Ohio State WR Chris Olave with a first-round choice and signed Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry this offseason.

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) rushes against Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70).

Davenport, who turns 26 on September 4, came to the Saints in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has 21 sacks, 81 QB pressures, 23 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles over his four years in the league.

Durability has been an issue for Davenport throughout his career. He’s missed 20 games with various injuries in four years, including seven contests with a knee injury in 2021. Despite appearing in just 11 games last season, Davenport recorded a career-best 9 sacks, 21 pressures, and 9 tackles for loss among 39 total stops.

The Saints picked up Davenport's fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he is currently scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Saints also placed rookie WR/kick returner Rashid Shaheed on the non-football injury list (NFI) earlier this week. Shaheed is rehabbing a knee injury that sidelined him during mini-camp last month.

