5 Saints Players on the Roster Bubble Entering Training Camp

Every year throughout NFL training camps, established veteran players are released from their current teams. Many of these players quickly sign on with other teams, but often the move comes as a surprise.

The New Orleans Saints are one of the league's deepest and most talented teams at every position. Training camp battles will be fierce, leaving first-year coach Dennis Allen with several difficult personnel decisions before the season opener against Atlanta.

Here six veterans on the roster bubble at a few positions as the Saints prepare to officially start training camp next Tuesday.

Dwayne Washington, RB

The 28-year-old Washington is entering his seventh NFL season, spending the last four with New Orleans. He has 245 rushing yards and three receptions for 18 yards during his time with the Saints. Most of those yards occurred in one game, when Washington rushed for 108 yards during the 2018 regular season finale against Carolina.

At 6’1” and 224-Lbs., Washington has solid power and decent burst into open space. He’s not a strong cut-back runner and has never been a productive receiver. Washington's strength is on special teams, where he’s been one of that unit's most important players.

The Saints put a lot of emphasis on their special teams. With a probable suspension looming for Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara, Washington will also need to prove his offensive value this preseason to keep his job. Twelve-year veteran Mark Ingram backs up Kamara, but the team has no other proven depth at the position.

New Orleans signed undrafted rookie Abram Smith this offseason and brought back Devine Ozigbo and Tony Jones Jr., two undrafted players who have a combined 227 yards in five NFL seasons. If Smith, Ozigbo, or Jones can add special teams value while producing out of the backfield this preseason, Washington might find himself searching for a new team.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR

A 2018 third-round draft choice out of UCF, Smith has spent his entire four-year career with the Saints. He has 112 career receptions for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 55 career games, Smith has just five games with at least 75 yards receiving, including two 100-yard outings as a rookie.

Durability has been an issue for the 26-year-old Smith throughout his career. He’s missed 15 games over the last three seasons with multiple injuries, including seven last year. Despite prototype size at 6’2” and 210-Lbs. along with good straight-line speed, he’s also never been able to get consistent separation at the NFL level. Smith doesn’t operate well in traffic and disappears for long stretches in spite of an offense in desperate need of a playmaker.

New Orleans greatly upgraded a receiving corps partially responsible for ranking last in passing production last season. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns from injury and the team signed five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry to go along with first-round choice Chris Olave.

The Saints rarely keep six wideouts on the active roster, with the final spots usually reserved for special teams contributors. Smith will be in a battle with Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway, who could also be on the bubble if they struggle,

Tre'Quan Smith has failed to secure the number two or number three receiving spot despite several opportunities. He may now have to play the best football of his career just to remain on the New Orleans roster.

Nick Vannett, TE

Vannett was signed as a free agent last season to complement TE Adam Trautman and make up for the losses of Jared Cook and Josh Hill. Known as an excellent blocker, Vannett had 65 receptions for 686 yards and five scores in previous stops with Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Denver over a five-year career.

A knee injury sidelined the 29-year-old Vannett for the first half of last year. Once in the lineup, he and the rest of the tight end group contributed little. Vannett caught nine passes for 133 yards and one score over seven games of action.

The Saints tight ends were perhaps the worst of any position in the entire league last season. Nineteen tight ends had better individual production than the New Orleans trio of Trautman, Vannett, and Juwan Johnson in 2021. The unit was also inconsistent in their blocking responsibilities

New Orleans converted the versatile Taysom Hill to tight end this offseason, along with adding undrafted rookie Lucas Krull. Hill adds athleticism to the position, but will mostly be in his usual jack-of-all-trades role. If the athletic Krull can show he can block, something he didn't do well in college, while making some plays as a receiver, then the limited Vannett could be on the chopping block this preseason.

Taco Charlton, DE

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Charlton has 11.5 sacks, 39 pressures, and 12 tackles for loss in his five-year career. Unfortunately, he's also been with five different teams and arrives to New Orleans trying to shake the label of a draft bust.

Charlton, 27, has excellent rush off the corner and good burst to go along with his 6’6” and 270-Lb. frame. He’s also had a hard time as a run defender, making him more of a situational pass rusher.

The Saints have perhaps the deepest group of defensive ends in the league. Cam Jordan is a perennial Pro Bowler, while Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner are former first-round picks. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson provide terrific depth for a position that had 29.5 sacks, 89 pressures, 33 tackles for loss, and played outstanding run defense in 2021.

Jordan, Davenport, Turner, and Kpassagnon also have the versatility to move inside in some passing situations. Charlton lacks that versatility, and must show he can play improved run defense in addition to disruption as a pass rusher to stick around in a deep position.

Malcolm Roach, DT

Roach was signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie from Texas in 2020. He powered his way into the interior rotation right away, recording four pressures and two tackles for loss in nine games as a rookie. His impact waned in his second season. Roach was inactive for several games and even though he had an interception, had just two pressures and no tackles for loss in seven outings.

New Orleans defensive tackles played well against the run, but provided little disruption as pass rushers. The unit had just two sacks, 19 QB hits, and five tackles for loss collectively. David Onyemata provided both sacks, 10 QB hits, and three tackles for loss himself despite missing seven games.

Onyemata, one of the league's most underrated interior defenders, returns. Shy Tuttle is one of the NFL's better run defenders. The athletic Jordan Jackson was a sixth-round draft choice, while Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson were free-agent signings.

Roach and Albert Huggins will both have to play standout football to have a chance and outplay at least one of the new additions to start the year on the active roster.

Daniel Sorensen, S

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Sorensen was one of the first signings of an active New Orleans offseason. In an eight-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sorensen had 12 interceptions (returning 4 for touchdowns), 4.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, 23 tackles for loss, and 8 fumbles forced or recovered.

Despite the interception numbers, Sorensen is an absolute liability in coverage. He has nice awareness in zone duties, but very limited range, and doesn't have the athleticism to match up with anyone man-to-man. Opponents have a 75% completion percentage when targeting Sorensen over the last two years.

Sorensen's best attributes are around the line of scrimmage as an extra linebacker. He’s a physical player at 6’2” and 200-Lbs. who can also contribute on special teams. He’ll need to play with better positioning, he’s missed 31 tackles in the last two seasons, but can be an asset for the run defense.

The Saints are loaded at safety. Top-tier free agents Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye were added to go along with versatile star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

P.J. Williams and special teams Pro Bowler J.T. Gray also return. Former second-round choice Justin Evans and promising undrafted rookie Smoke Monday were also added. Second-year defensive back Bryce Thompson also showed great development in June mini-camp and should be a factor.

Sorensen doesn't have the coverage versatility of any of those players he’ll be competing with, but will have an edge in experience. That may not be enough for him or a handful of other veterans that could hear their name among preseason cuts.

