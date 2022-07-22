2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: The Darkhorses

Since the beginning of the Sean Payton era with the New Orleans Saints in 2006, we’ve seen unheralded rookies unseat established veterans or more highly touted draft picks in training camp. In 2006, seventh-round draft choice Marques Colston outplayed Donte’ Stallworth, a former first-round pick and the team’s leading receiver in 2005, leading to the Saints trading Stallworth before the start of the season.

In 2007, an undrafted rookie named Pierre Thomas outperformed fourth-round pick Antonio Pittman at running back to knock Pittman out of a roster spot. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2019, surpassed veterans on the depth chart to become a major contributor in his rookie year. Undrafted WR/KR Deonte Harty performed well enough to make veteran WR Cameron Meredith expendable that same season.

Dennis Allen enters his first training camp as head coach of New Orleans. These Saints are a stacked team with excellent depth on both sides of the ball. Competition will be fierce at every position, both for spots on the depth chart and even to make the roster. Allen will no doubt face some difficult roster decisions.

Will Allen be gutsy enough to take a chance on an unproven player over an established vet going into the regular season?

Here are five lightly regarded rookies who could make some veterans a little nervous this preseason.

Abram Smith, RB

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Undrafted out of Baylor, Smith led the Big 12 and finished fourth in the nation with 1,601 yards rushing last season. He had just 49 combined yards in his first two collegiate seasons, then played linebacker in 2020 before moving back to running back last year.

Smith doesn’t have great burst, but he’s a patient runner who reads blocks well. At 6-feet and 203-Lbs., Smith is a power back that finishes runs decisively. He’s light on his feet and has natural cut-back ability, even though he struggles to make tacklers miss with an upright running style.

Not a great receiver, Smith will have to show that he can bring versatility to the New Orleans attack. He does add special teams value on the kick coverage units, an important attribute to earn a backup job.

Smith will compete with Tony Jones Jr., Devine Ozigbo, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington for the spots behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Kamara is also facing a probable six-game suspension from the league, while Ingram is entering his 12th season. Ozigbo and Jones have a combined five years of NFL experience, but have also combined for just 227 rushing yards.

Jordan Jackson, DT

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (57) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, a sixth-round pick from the Air Force Academy, was the first player drafted from any of the three service academies in franchise history. Despite sitting out in 2020, he had 12.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in three collegiate seasons.

A raw athletic project, Jackson has many of the same traits as David Onyemata when he was drafted in 2016. He played at 285-Lbs. through much of college, but has reportedly increased to 300-Lbs. on his 6’5” frame. Jackson can play multiple positions along the defensive front. As an interior defender, he can be vulnerable because of an upright style and struggles to set a strong base because of his lean lower body. He lacks counter moves as an edge rusher and needs to be more decisive on his initial rush.

Jackson has a terrific burst at the snap. That explosiveness allows him to slice through inside gaps or get a blocker on their heels along the edge. He has impressive lateral quickness and upper body movement, giving opposing blockers a difficult target.

Jackson has the disruptive skills to be a great fit in the Saints defensive scheme, especially at a position that provided little disruption in 2021. Onyemata leads the way, while Shy Tuttle and Kentavius Street provide a solid duo inside. However, Jackson could have the explosiveness to overtake Jaleel Johnson, Albert Huggins, and Malcolm Roach in the rotation.

Lucas Krull, TE

Nov 20, 2021; Pitt Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) runs after a catch against the Virginia Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes transfer earned All-ACC honors with Pitt in 2021 by catching 38 passes for 451 yards and six scores. Despite a down year for drafted tight ends (only one in the first 54 picks), Krull went undrafted. He has ideal measurables for the position at 6’6” and 260-Lbs. with good speed.

Krull displayed excellent receiving ability, especially as a senior. He presents an athletic mismatch for most linebackers and a size advantage against most defensive backs. He’s inexperienced as a route runner, but has flashed the ability to expand his route tree and the speed to make plays down the field.

Despite his measurables, Krull is a poor blocker in technique, physicality, and willingness. He might flash receiving skills in camp, but needs to show some improvement as an in-line blocker to stick on the roster. If he does, the Saints may be the perfect team to earn significant playing time.

New Orleans tight ends were perhaps the worst of any position group in the NFL last season. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints trio of Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett in 2021. Even with converting Taysom Hill to the position, Krull has an opportunity to be an upgrade over Vannett, Johnson, or even Trautman.

Smoke Monday, S

New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Monday went undrafted despite five interceptions, six sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and three defensive touchdowns in a standout career for Auburn. He has a similar demeanor and playing style to Malcolm Jenkins, the recently retired New Orleans safety.

At 6’3” and 200-Lbs., Monday is an ideal in-the-box safety. He’s a downhill defender who expertly sifts through traffic to doggedly chase down the ball carrier. He has coverage limitations, but has nice instincts and a nose for the ball in zones.

Monday seemingly has an uphill battle to make the Saints active roster at safety. New Orleans already has a trio of top-tier players at the position in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Tyrann Mathieu, and Marcus Maye with P.J. Williams coming off his best year.

If Monday can excel on special teams and show he can make a defensive contribution, he could latch on to one of the last roster spots. He’ll battle it out with second-year player Bryce Thompson, special teams Pro Bowler J.T. Gray, and veterans Daniel Sorensen and Justin Evans.

Dai'Jean Dixon, WR

New Orleans WR Dai'Jean Dixon (84) catching receiver drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

A New Orleans native and graduate of Edna Karr High School, Dixon played at Nicholls State in Thidobaux, LA. In five years there, he earned three 1st Team and one 2nd Team All-Southland Conference honors. He’d finish his Nicholls State career with 236 catches for 3,802 yards and 35 touchdowns, first in school history and second all-time in the Southland conference.

A physical wideout with great size at 6’4” and 200-Lbs., Dixon fits the typical prototype of Saints receivers. He won’t beat defenders with speed or athleticism. Lacking the speed to threaten defenses down the field, Dixon must improve his routes to get separation. He tends to round off his breaks and can get hung up on the line against press coverage.

Dixon works between the numbers like a seasoned veteran. He has reliable hands and excellent concentration in traffic. His height, reach, and leaping ability give him the edge on contested throws. Dixon has outstanding catch radius and extends his body to make the reception while absorbing contact.

A much improved New Orleans receiving corps includes the return of All-Pro Michael Thomas, first-round pick Chris Olave, Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, feared kick returner Deonte Harty, and 2021 leading receiver Marquez Callaway. Dixon will also need to battle veteran Tre'Quan Smith, along with fellow young wideouts Easop Winston, Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Rashid Shaheed.

The odds are against Dixon, along with Monday, Krull, Smith, and others to crack the active roster on a loaded New Orleans squad. However, we've seen a player rise from obscurity before to snatch a job from an established vet or more highly touted player before.

