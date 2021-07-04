Countdown to Saints Kickoff: No. 70, Jammal Brown

Just 10 weeks separate us from the return of Saints football. In just 70 days, the Saints will be hosting the Packers at home in what should be an electrifying atmosphere in the Superdome. Training camp will be here before we know it, and we also had a few key dates to pay attention to in July. Like last season, we will spotlight some players, both past and present, in our Countdown to Kickoff series.

Jammal Brown (2005-2009)

One of the greatest things to come out of such a horrible season for the Saints in what was Jim Haslett's last year as head coach was drafting Jammal Brown. New Orleans took the Oklahoma Sooner with the 13th overall pick in the 2005 draft. Brown appeared and started in 13 games for the black and gold as rookie, but everything changed when Sean Payton and Drew Brees came onto the scene in the next season.

Brown had a Pro Bowl caliber season protecting Brees' blindside. He actually led the league in rushing average behind left tackle while only allowing three sacks the entire season. He was a key piece in helping New Orleans get to the championship game on in their Cinderella season, paving the way for Deuce McAllister and rookie Reggie Bush. Brown made the Pro Bowl again in 2008, and ended up starting 58 total games for New Orleans in his four-year career.

2009 saw Brown placed on season-ending injured reserve at the end of September, as he did not see a single snap in the team's first several games due to hip and sports hernia injuries. This paved the way for Jermon Bushrod, and the rest of the season is history with the Saints winning their first Super Bowl.

With Bushrod playing so well, Brown reportedly became disgruntled, skipping Saints voluntary workouts and being unhappy with his tender and having to compete against Bushrod for the starting gig. He was traded in the 2010 offseason to Washington, where he played two more seasons. Injuries forced him out of action in 2012, and he never played again.

Current Player to Wear: Christian Ringo

Other Players to Wear No. 70: Michael Ola (2019), Mitchell Loewen (2017-2019), Marcus Price (2000-2001), Chris Port (1991-1995), Kevin Haverdink (1989), Bill Contz (1986-1988), Jim Rourke (1985), Mark Meseroll (1978), Dave Hubbard (1977), Craig Robinson (1972-1973), Sam Holden (1971), Errol Linden (1969-1970)

Read More Saints News