Saints 'Defensive Masterpiece' Blitzed, Sacked, and Blanked Tom Brady and Buccaneers

New Orleans was an 11.5 point underdog before cruising into Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

It was a "sure thing" by Vegas that the Bucs would end the evening in the playoffs and capture the NFC South title.

The Saints' head coach was sidelined with his second bout of COVID-19. The team was down to its third-string quarterback, and several key offensive players were missing.

Even with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram back together in New Orleans' backfield and Cam Jordan off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the odds were "stacked" against the visitors.

If you throw in the fact that New Orleans' offense wouldn't score a touchdown and their third kicker of the year would boot three field goals to defeat the Bucs, I'd say you were out of your mind.

There was no way the Saints would win. But they did.

"I mean, our mentality is the same every time we step out, no matter what team it is. We know if we go and execute at the level we're capable of, we're going to have success," remarked linebacker Demario Davis.

Success is correct. Since entering the NFC South, Brady has lost four consecutive regular-season games to New Orleans. In the 2021 NFC Divisional round, the Bucs defeated the Saints, but Dennis Allen's defense has had Brady's number.

Cam Jordan was exuberant after the victory. "It feels amazing to win. "It feelsl SUPER to be a part of a defensive line that ended up with four sacks on Tom Brady."

The Saints showcased a defensive masterpiece against the NFL's top-ranked offense and reigning Super Bowl Champions. Dennis Allen should teach a "Masterclass" video for NFL defensive coordinators on how to "frustrate, harass, and soundly defeat Tom Brady and the Bucs."

I've watched Saints football all of my life. I believed last season's 38-3 demolition in Tampa was the best of a Saints defense since the "Dome Patrol" days. Sunday night was altogether different.

As Cam Jordan "STACKED" his 100+ sack on Tom Brady, we must keep in mind how the playing cards were "STACKED" against the Saints in this contest. I believe 100% of the betting venues penciled in the Bucs as the winners. Last night, NBC's fans polled at 97% in favor of a Brady victory. And only Drew Brees defiantly said his former team would gain the win.

Drew Brees chose the Saints; Credit: NBC

The victory was remarkable. New Orleans' best offensive player, Alvin Kamara, had 31 yards of production. Pete Carmichael called an excellent game for Taysom Hill with limited resources. Hill finished the evening by completing 13/27 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns. More importantly, he did not register a turnover.

For a Saints wideout, it took fourteen games to record a 100+yard game as Marquez Callaway exploited zones and Bucs' cornerbacks for 112 receiving yards.

"We felt going into this game that we had to play with a great effort, and a great energy, against a really good football team. I think we did that.

You know, we protected the football. We did a pretty good job in terms of playing the field position game. And I thought defensively, and we were really good," said Dennis Allen.

To convincingly have his defense demolish Tom Brady and the Bucs 9-0 in primetime wasn't a mere overachiever moment for Allen; it was payback against the Super Bowl champions.

At this point of a season in football, upsets will happen.

New Orleans' defense was more passionate, physical, and needed to make a statement. Whatever Dennis Allen told Demario Davis, Chauncey Gardiner Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Kwon Alexander, and Marshon Latimore, the defenders responded and proved New Orleans defense is truly Tom Brady's kryptonite.

The Saints are 7-7 and hold onto the 7th spot in the NFC playoff chase. Next Monday night, the Miami Dolphins (7-7) will travel to New Orleans for a Week 16 battle at the Caesars Superdome. After the Phins tilt, the Saints end the season against Carolina (5-9) at home and Atlanta (6-8) on the road.

Sean Payton will return with his team as favorites to win the three remaining games on the schedule.

Can the Saints rebound and make it into the postseason?

We shall see.

