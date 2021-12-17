Inside Week 15: Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack

It's sacrilegious to suggest, but the biggest key to New Orleans upsetting Tampa Bay could lie in shutting down the run and forcing Tom Brady to win with a one-dimensional attack.

Sunday Night Football on NBC features the 6-7 New Orleans Saints at the 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints ended a five-game losing streak with a win over the New York Jets last week.

New Orleans has won the last four NFC South titles. That streak might be broken this year. Tampa Bay has won their last four and would clinch the division by beating their division rival on Sunday.

The Saints have struggled on the offensive side of the ball most of the year. Their defense has been the most consistent area of the team for the last two seasons. New Orleans ranks 11th in total defense, allowing less than 340 yards per game.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit has had some inconsistencies against the pass. However, they are first in the league in red-zone efficiency and have been one of the league's best against the run for four years.

Tampa Bay comes into this matchup with the NFL's top offense. The Buccaneers rank first in total yardage (410/game), points scored (31.5), and passing production (314). They're deadly in the red-zone, ranking 5th, and have the league's second highest efficiency on third downs.

Future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady and a bevy of talented receivers fuel the explosive offense. However, the Buccaneers have also proven that they can run the ball and play physically in big games.

The Saints won the first matchup between these teams on Halloween by forcing three turnovers and making the Bucs one-dimensional. Can they duplicate that success in this prime-time showdown?

SAINTS RUN DEFENSE VS. BUCCANEERS RUSHING ATTACK

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) tackles Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette (7). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has allowed 95 yards/game on the ground, ranking 6th, and a league-low 3.7 per carry. The Saints held eight of their first nine opponents under 100 rushing yards. They stumbled a bit during their losing streak, allowing 242 yards to the Eagles and two long runs to Dallas two weeks ago.

The Saints success against the run starts up front. Their athletic defensive line gets immediate penetration into opposing backfields to create disruption. New Orleans has 67 tackles for loss, among the highest in the NFL.

Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle are outstanding run defenders. Interior depth is provided by Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, and Josiah Bronson.

Edge defenders Marcus Davenport and veteran Pro Bowler Cam Jordan are equally formidable against the run. Jordan and Davenport eliminate the edge and crash inside to eliminate gap options for runners.

The defensive line is a little thin with ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner on injured reserve. Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes have supplied adequate depth in their absence.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin (14) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Playmaking LB Demario Davis is the key to the entire defense. Davis leads the team with 12 tackles for loss and 88 total stops. His elite play diagnosis skills and athleticism allows him to make game-changing plays in opposing backfields and from sideline-to-sideline.

Veteran LB Kwon Alexander is an athletic complement to Davis. He's better in pass coverage, but Alexander is an underrated run defender who chases down ball carriers all over the field. Rookie LB Pete Werner missed last week with an elbow injury, but returned to practice on Wednesday.

Werner is an every down defender who’s had a strong rookie year. Backup LB Kaden Elliss is a physical run defender, but missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. If the Saints are short-handed at linebacker again, expect S Malcolm Jenkins to play a more active role at the line of scrimmage.

Jenkins is second on the team in tackles. He's often used as an extra linebacker on early downs and is the leader of a secondary that swarms to the ball. Third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is used the same way.

Gardner-Johnson provided an emotional boost to the defense last week after missing three games with injury. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams are also terrific tacklers in run support.

Tampa Bay Rushing Attack

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette (7) against New Orleans. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

A 25th ranked Buccaneers rushing attack has averaged only 95 yards/game this season. It's been feast or famine for the Tampa Bay running game this year. The Bucs have run for over 120 five times this year, including twice in the last three contests. They've also been held to less than 85 yards six times, going 3-3 in those outings.

Fifth-year RB Leonard Fournette has taken over the lead back duties after an outstanding playoff run last year. Fournette has 778 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 4.5/carry. A power back with underrated open field skills, Fournette has eclipsed 100 yards in two of the last three games.

Fourth-year RB Ronald Jones, the team's leading rusher the previous two years, provides an excellent 1-2 punch. Jones has 274 yards on the ground and three scores while having his touches significantly reduced.

Tom Brady loves using his backs as receivers. Backup RB Giovani Bernard is on injured reserve, meaning some potential snaps for Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Bernard was mainly used as a pass catcher, but Fournette has 62 receptions this season.

Tampa Bay's offensive line was constructed to keep Brady upright. This is also a physical group that can dominate the trenches. Second-year RT Tristan Wirfs is already one of the league's best at his position. Veteran LT Donovan Smith is a reliable complement on the other side.

The Buccaneers have a trio of interior maulers that set up a consistent pass pocket for Brady and get nice push in the running game. Guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, along with C Ryan Jensen, are underrated blockers who can control opposing tackles.

What to Watch

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette (7) against New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have beaten the Buccaneers in three of four meetings since Brady has joined the team. In all three wins, New Orleans held Tampa Bay to less than 90 yards on the ground.

If the Saints are to pull off an upset, it'll be on the shoulders of their defense. Their pass rush and play of the secondary are huge keys to the game. Chances of their success would be greatly enhanced if they can make Brady's offense one-dimensional.

When Tampa Bay defeated the Saints in last year's playoffs, it was their defense and running game that paved the way. The Buccaneers got a combined 169 yards from Fournette and Jones in that win, including 125 rushing on 30 carries.

New Orleans needs to snuff out Tampa Bay's rushers by controlling the line of scrimmage and keeping Demario Davis free of blockers. Ability to do that will allow their pass rush to turn loose. It's been a recipe for success in four of five meetings against Brady and the Buccaneers.

