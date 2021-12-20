Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Cam Jordan 'Stacks' 100 Sacks in His Career

    It's official. Cam Jordan has joined an elite club of pass rushers who have amassed 100 sacks in their career.
    Saints' Cam Jordan has joined the 100-sack club in the NFL, as he becomes the 38th player in league history to get to the mark. He got sack No. 99.5 against Tom Brady, and then got another full sack on Brady to get to 100.5 in the second quarter of the Bucs game on Sunday Night Football.

    When we spoke with Jordan in late October, he was 5.5 sacks away from getting to 100, and at the time there was only 36 players in the NFL who’ve gotten there. Justin Houston joined the list earlier this season after being a half sack away, and Ryan Kerrigan is also in the vicinity. 

    Naturally, Jordan isn't worried about individual accolades until after the season, but it's still an accomplishment that's worth pointing out since there's a small sample size of players to be in it. Jordan's still behind Rickey Jackson (115.0) on the franchise's all-time list.

    (COPY) breaking news
