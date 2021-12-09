Inside Week 14: Saints Passing Attack vs. Jets Pass Defense

The New Orleans offense has stumbled all season. Now on the brink of playoff elimination, can a shorthanded passing game finally make some plays against an equally bad Jets defense?

The 5-7 New Orleans Saints are at the 3-9 New York Jets this Sunday. New Orleans has lost five straight after a 5-2 start and desperately need a win to get back into the playoff chase.

An abysmal offense is one big reason the Saints have tumbled in the NFC standings. The unit averages just 317 yards per game, ranking a lowly 23rd in the league. A mind-numbing rash of injuries is a major factor in the bottoming out of coach Sean Payton's usually prolific offense.

Pro Bowlers like WR Michael Thomas and K Wil Lutz have not played a down this year. Quarterback Jameis Winston, who replaced the retired great Drew Brees, suffered a season-ending knee injury in week 8.

Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara has missed the four games with a knee injury. Pro Bowl tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have missed the last three contests on an offensive line already without LG Andrus Peat for the year.

Hosting New Orleans is a Jets defense that's entrenched at the bottom of the league. New York has allowed an average of nearly 31 points and 397 yards/game, ranking dead last in the NFL.

The Jets have forced the second fewest turnovers in the league and have allowed less than 20 points only twice. Five teams have eclipsed 30 points against them, with three scoring over 40. Opponents have steamrolled New York with either the run or the pass.

The Saints best chance for success would seem to be with a running game that’s actually shown signs of life this year. However, New Orleans is also likely to be without RB Mark Ingram, who was placed on the Reserve-Covid list on Wednesday.

Will their struggling passing game be able to make the plays to end their losing streak and maintain postseason hopes?

SAINTS PASSING ATTACK VS. JETS PASS DEFENSE

New Orleans Passing Game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) drops back o pass against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

The Saints have averaged a meager 202.7 yards/contest through the air, ranking 25th in the NFL. New Orleans is the only team in league without a 300-yard passing game in 2021.

Thirty-one-year-old Taysom Hill started in place of an ineffective Trevor Siemian at quarterback in last Thursdays loss to Dallas. Hill damaged a finger on his throwing hand in the first half but finished the game. He completed 19 of 41 attempts for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns, but threw four interceptions.

Hill's accuracy and ability to go through progressions are big weaknesses. His legs are the biggest threat to a defense. He had the Dallas defense reeling when rushing for 89 of his 101 yards on the ground in the second half. Some of those were on designed runs, others were him decisively taking off when his first or second reads weren't open.

Hill’s ability to grip the ball will determine whether he starts, as expected, against the Jets. If he can't, the team will turn back to Siemian.

In five games since replacing the injured Winston, Siemian went 0-4 as a starter and completed 57% of his throws for 1,083 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Saints receivers will have to make plays for whoever plays quarterback. It’s something the receiving corps has failed miserably to do all year. New Orleans is one of just two teams without a 100-yard game from a wideout or tight end in 2021.

The team's most reliable wideout, Deonte Harris, is now out while serving a three-game league suspension. Harris is an explosive playmaker who led the Saints with 531 receiving yards and was second with 31 catches. He had the team's only outing of over 90 yards receiving from a wideout or tight end this year.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) beats Jacksonville coverage. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year WR Marquez Callaway has a team-high 6 touchdown receptions. However, he has only 28 catches for 409 yards as the number one receiver. 2018 third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith has been a disappointment, but will be needed for bigger things with Harris out.

Smith has 22 receptions for 251 yards and two scores in seven games of action. Third-year WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey has earned more snaps after solid outings the last two weeks. Humphrey isn't a deep threat, but can be a contributor on intermediate routes. He has 7 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints tight ends have been an even bigger disappointment than the wide receivers. With starter Adam Trautman on injured reserve, veteran Nick Vannett takes most of the snaps.

Vannett, who was on IR for the first nine games, has five receptions for 79 yards and a score in the last three contests. Converted wideout Juwan Johnson has potential as pass catcher, but isn't strong as an in-line blocker. Johnson has 10 receptions for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns.

New Orleans looks to get one of the league's best offensive players back in the lineup this week. Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara has missed the last four contests, yet still leads the team with 32 receptions for 310 yards and four scores.

Kamara is a lethal weapon from anywhere along the formation and gives a huge boost to the attack as a runner and receiver. Veteran RB Mark Ingram, a valuable option on screens, may miss Sunday after a positive COVID test on Wednesday. The team will use versatile RB/WR Ty Montgomery if Ingram is sidelined.

A normally steady New Orleans offensive line had some uncharacteristic issues with pass protection early in the year. Despite using several different combinations because of injuries, Saints quarterbacks have been sacked just 21 times this season.

The absence of elite tackles Armstead and Ramczyk for the last three contests have significantly altered the game plan. Armstead returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, while Ramczyk remained sidelined.

New York Pass Defense

New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) before a play against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

The Jets rank a lowly 29th against the pass, giving up over 263 yards/game. They've allowed three 300-yard passers and opposing quarterbacks have completed nearly 71% of their attempts against their coverage.

The Jets have a league-low 4 interceptions and have given up seven outings of over 90 receiving yards. Injuries to defensive backs Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Brandin Echols, and Jamien Sherwood have depleted their secondary.

Second-year CB Bryce Hall, who's allowed over 67% completion rate when targeted, is the team’s best corner with 10 passes broken up. Rookie fifth-round CB Michael Carter has potential, but has allowed several big plays and gets heavily targeted.

Isaiah Dunn and Javelin Guidry make up shaky depth at corner. Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman have one interception each, but have been out of position too often in deep support.

MLB C.J. Mosley is an athletic defender who can cover the whole field. OLB Quincy Williams has been a pleasant surprise, but is more effective against the run and rushing the passer. The other New York linebackers have often been outmatched by opposing tight ends and backs through the intermediate zones.

New York has 27 sacks and 68 QB hits this season. Most of that pressure has come from the inside. DT Quinnen Williams has exhibited the type of disruption envisioned when the Jets made him the number 3 choice in the 2019 draft. Williams is tied with DE/DT John Franklin-Myers for the team lead with six sacks and 12 QB hits.

Former Saint DT Sheldon Rankins (2 sacks) is still a terrific tackle, but has been slowed by a knee injury. Franklin-Myers has been the Jets most underrated defender. He’s played more on the edge because of injuries to ends Bryce Huff and Carl Lawson. DE Shaq Lawson bookends Franklin-Myers at the edge. Lawson has 11 pressures, but just a half sack this season.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Taysom Hill is expected to start, but may have trouble gripping the ball with a splint on his throwing hand. He’ll have to show better accuracy and avoid the crippling turnovers that cost his team against Dallas.

New York coverage has been pathetic, but the Saints receivers have been equally putrid, especially without Harris. Callaway, Humphrey, or Smith might have their biggest game of the year if New Orleans is successful through the air.

If the Saints get a reasonably healthy Kamara back in the lineup, he’ll have a significant advantage over the Jets linebackers. Kamara had zero impact as a receiver in Hill’s four starts at quarterback in 2020. The timing between the two is something to watch.

Having Armstead and Ramczyk back along the edge is certainly crucial. However, the Saints must find a way to control the inside rush of Williams, Rankins, and Franklin-Myers. Hill is a terrific athlete, but must be decisive in running if his first reads aren't there.

If the Saints are going to win, it’ll likely be on the success of their running game. Rushing success will open up opportunities for the passing attack, but Hill and his receivers must be able to execute those chances.

