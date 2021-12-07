Skip to main content
    Saints LT Terron Armstead Partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

    New Orleans Saints and former HBCU offensive lineman Terron Armstead makes a multi-year partnership agreement with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
    Author:

    "As someone who attended an HBCU, I am especially proud to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the Black College Football Hall of Fame to provide opportunities for others to achieve their dreams," said Armstead in his official announcement.

    Terron Armstead, HBCU Alum

    Armstead and Jameis Winston are the two New Orleans Saints players to officially sign long-term partnership deals to assist the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

    Last month, the New Orleans Saints organization announced becoming an exclusive sponsor for the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair on Feb. 17-18 in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Hotel inside Elite Hall B.

    Saints and Pelicans VP of Production, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, is the HBCU Legacy Bowl Committee Chair. She spoke to me in an HBCU Legends interview regarding why Mrs. Benson and the Saints organization are committed to the HBCU students and HBCU Legacy Bowl. "They [Saints and Pelicans] also recognize the value in HBCU schools and students, and we have been kind of as an organization dipping our toe even more so into those waters," noted Dabney-Henderson.

    "Having an opportunity to in a very official capacity partner with an organization and event that we hope and feel very strongly will help just to bring these HBCU athletes and put them on a different level and give them a different level of exposure." Saints VP of Production, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson

    Doug Williams

    Read More

    Super Bowl XXII MVP, Doug Williams, co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Williams shared his thoughts on Armstead's partnership, “Terron Armstead exemplifies everything that is great about HBCUs. We thank him for his generous support and commitment."

    The New Orleans Saints organization hopes the HBCU Legacy Bowl will become another "tentpole" event in New Orleans, noted Dabney-Henderson. The Big Easy is the annual host to the Bayou Classic, Jazz Fest, Essence Festival, Sugar Bowl, and many other sports and cultural events. The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee anticipates the game and week-long sessions will be steadfast fixtures in New Orleans for many years.

    Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris envisioned that the inaugural all-star game would garner corporations, sponsors, and NFL athletes' support, and it's coming to fruition. The two HBCU legendary men hope athletes and students will have an opportunity to network, engage, interview, join the participating organizations and gain access into beginning successful careers.

    logo

    About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

    Where and When

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl: February 19, 2022, in Yulman Stadium at Tulane University. The kickoff will begin at 3 PM CT.

    Tickets: HBCU Legacy Bowl Tickets

