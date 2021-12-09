Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Seven players popped up on the initial injury report of Week 14 for the Saints, but there's good news in a key offensive player returning to the mix.
    Author:

    The first Saints injury report is out for Sunday's do-or-die matchup with the Jets in Week 14, which has seven players listed on it from Wednesday's practice report.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Pete Werner (elbow)

    LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring) 

    FULL: Alvin Kamara (knee), Taysom Hill (right finger)

    Read More

    Mark Ingram was not listed on the report, but landed on the COVID list along with Cam Jordan. It's encouraging seeing Alvin Kamara practicing in full, and the team will need him if they want to salvage their season. Unfortunately, the margin of error is non-existent for the Saints.

    For now, the Saints are rolling into Sunday with just two healthy defensive ends in Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes. That could absolutely change if Davenport continues to improve. Another shot in the arm could come from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was designated to return on Wednesday.

    This weekend is so important to the Saints, and availability will be their best quality going into the matchup.

    Read More Saints News

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (39)
    News

    Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    just now
    Breaking News (7)
    News

    Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    6 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 14: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Jets Run Defense

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
    News

    New Orleans Saints Announced Three Roster Moves on Dec. 7

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_8021077_168388561_lowres
    News

    Former Saints DE Glenn Foster Dies at 31

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16766975_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints LT Terron Armstead Partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17116329_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Place Jordan on Covid List, Lose Harris to Suspension

    Dec 6, 2021
    3 Takeaways (9)
    Editorial / Opinion

    3 Takeaways from the Saints Week 13 Loss to the Cowboys

    Dec 6, 2021