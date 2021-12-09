Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
The first Saints injury report is out for Sunday's do-or-die matchup with the Jets in Week 14, which has seven players listed on it from Wednesday's practice report.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Pete Werner (elbow)
LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
FULL: Alvin Kamara (knee), Taysom Hill (right finger)
Mark Ingram was not listed on the report, but landed on the COVID list along with Cam Jordan. It's encouraging seeing Alvin Kamara practicing in full, and the team will need him if they want to salvage their season. Unfortunately, the margin of error is non-existent for the Saints.
For now, the Saints are rolling into Sunday with just two healthy defensive ends in Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes. That could absolutely change if Davenport continues to improve. Another shot in the arm could come from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was designated to return on Wednesday.
This weekend is so important to the Saints, and availability will be their best quality going into the matchup.
