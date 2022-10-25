Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1 at 4pm. Mid-season trades in the NFL aren't nearly as common as in the other professional sports leagues, but have happened with more frequency in recent years. The Carolina Panthers have recently dealt RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Robbie Anderson and are reportedly listening to other offers.

Carolina is in the midst of a complete rebuild, while the New Orleans Saints are not. So we shouldn't expect the Saints to deal away any of their top-tier players who are under contract for multiple seasons. New Orleans, behind General Manager Mickey Loomis and backed by ownership, are typically one of the more aggressive teams in the league.

At 2-5, we also shouldn't expect the Saints to be looking to acquire players for a playoff run. Despite a disappointing start, the team still has as much talent as anyone. However, they also lack draft capital over the next two years. There are already unfounded rumors of a possible trade involving RB Alvin Kamara or DE Cameron Jordan.

While there are undoubtedly inquiries, don't expect a deal like that to happen. If the Saints are involved in any significant trades, it will most likely be a player that may not fit into their plans for 2023, but would not have a major negative impact on the team turning around their season in 2022.

Here are a few Saints players who could be on the move before next Tuesday.

Marcus Davenport, DE

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive ends Cameron Jordan (94) and Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

Davenport, a first-round pick from UTSA in 2018, turned in the best year of his career in 2021 with 9 sacks, 16 pressures, and 9 tackles for loss among 39 total stops. The bulk of those came over his last eight games of the year, when he and Jordan made up a nearly unblockable edge tandem.

The fifth-year end is off to a quiet start this year. He has a team-high 11 pressures in seven games, but just a half sack and no tackles for loss. On the bright side, Davenport has appeared in every contest this season after missing a combined 21 games with injuries over his first four seasons.

At 6’6” and 265-Lbs., Davenport is a matchup nightmare with his freakish athleticism and tremendous strength. Rarely handled by one-on-one blocking, he is just as disruptive as a run defender as he is a pass rusher. He can also move inside in obvious passing situations, giving him valuable versatility up front.

The 26-year-old Davenport is in the final year of his contract and is expected to command top free-agent money. New Orleans would be hard-pressed to meet his contract expectations, unless they move on from some of their other big contracts, like Jordan.

Pass rushers are always in great demand. A contender looking to boost their pass rush may offer the Saints a Day 2 draft choice to pry Davenport away. If they choose to trade Davenport, New Orleans would still have Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, and Taco Charlton along the edge.

David Onyemata, DT

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) gets ready for a play against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Manitoba, Canada, Onyemata went from a project to a disruptive interior presence in his first five years. Between 2017 and 2020, Onyemata had 16.5 sacks, 63 QB pressures, and 21 tackles for loss with his statistical output increasing each season.

After returning from a six-game league suspension in 2021, Onyemata hasn't looked like the same player. In 18 games since his suspension, he has 21 QB pressures, but just 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. He still provided excellent run defense last season, but has also struggled in that area this year.

The 29-year-old Onyemata is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season. His value isn't nearly as high as it was a year ago at this time, but he has proven disruption ability against the run or pass. A contender could recognize that value and offer the Saints a conditional mid-round draft choice in return.

New Orleans doesn't have the depth at defensive tackle that they do at defensive end. However, this position has been a huge disappointment for the team this season.

The Saints could choose to deal Onyemata if the right offer comes along and roll with Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach at the position while promoting rookie project Jordan Jackson from the practice squad or bringing back Christian Ringo for depth.

Roach, who has played well since returning from injury, or a proven veteran like Street could also be enticing to teams over Onyemata. Either player could also get as high as a mid-round pick in return.

Tyrann Mathieu or Marcus Maye, S

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Saints were faced with the daunting task of replacing both starting safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. That worry subsided for much of the fan base when New Orleans signed two playmakers in Maye and Mathieu.

Those moves have been a disaster so far. Maye just returned after missing three games with a rib injury. He’s been solid against the run, but a non-factor in pass coverage. Mathieu has been an even bigger disappointment. He has the team’s only interception this season, but has been consistently out of position in coverage and an abysmal tackler.

Both safeties are under contract through 2025. There’s a potential out for the Saints with Mathieu in 2024, but a slightly softer cap hit for Maye before then. Maye is a year younger, but Mathieu looks like he has lost much of his range. Both are part of a defensive backfield that’s given up big plays in bunches over the last month.

Despite their poor play, contending teams could have an interest in one of the New Orleans safeties. Maye is a versatile piece for a secondary. Mathieu has the reputation of a playmaker and plenty of big game experience.

Either player would require another team agreeing to pick up their remaining contracts, but should bring a mid-round pick in return.

Jarvis Landry, WR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Landry was another offseason signing that had a portion of the fan base excited. In four games, he has 15 receptions for 168 yards, but seven of those catches and 114 yards came in the season opener. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 at Carolina, limped through the injury the following week, and has missed the last three games.

The 29-year-old Landry has three 1,000-yard seasons and three more campaigns of at least 800 yards over his previous eight years. He’s still a viable intermediate weapon with savvy route skills and sure hands. A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry had at least 70 receptions in each of his first seven seasons.

There will be rumors that the Saints could be willing to part with WR Michael Thomas, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury. That seems unlikely. Thomas has a hefty contract that runs through 2025 that would create a ton of dead cap dollars for the Saints, even if another team is willing to pick up his remaining deal.

Landry, on the other hand, will be a free agent at the end of the season. The emergence of first-round WR Chris Olave has made him the primary target in the offense. Thomas has shown that he is still an elite route runner when healthy. Undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed is a big-play threat, while Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith are established veterans in the system.

The stubborn refusal of New Orleans to move on from Tre'Quan Smith, or even Callaway, would completely take Shaheed out of the offense once Thomas and Landry are back.

It's also conceivable that another team could be interested in Callaway or Smith, but Landry is the more proven commodity. Any of the three receivers would likely bring back nothing higher than a conditional mid-round draft choice.

If New Orleans loses to the Raiders this Sunday, they would drop to 2-6. A lose might even increase the likelihood that the team looks to deal any of these players, but don't be shocked if someone is moved before the weekend or even if they beat the Raiders.

