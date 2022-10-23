SNN Roundtable: Week 8 QB Debate

From 2006 to 2020, the New Orleans Saints started one quarterback for 228 of a possible 240 regular season games. That quarterback was of course Drew Brees, who missed 9 of those 12 starts over his last two years because of injuries. In the 24 games the Saints have played since Brees retired prior to the 2021 season, New Orleans has started five different quarterbacks.

Much of that has been out of necessity. Jameis Winston started the 2021 campaign, but was lost for the year after a knee injury in Week 8. The Saints would go on to start Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book over the remainder of the season.

Winston again suffered an injury this year. This time four broken vertebrae in his lower back that’s kept him out of action for four games. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton has started those four contests in Winston's place. Both players have had their ups and downs for a 2-5 New Orleans team that has underachieved in every area.

Here's the statistical comparison between Winston and Dalton.

Jameis Winston (age 28)

1-2 record

17 points per game

73-115 (63.5%)

858 yards (286 avg.)

4 touchdowns

5 interceptions

11 sacks/34 pressures

111.7 rushing yards/game

Saints Defense = 22.7 points + 323 yards/game

Andy Dalton (age 35)

1-3 record

31 points per game

83-131 (63.4%)

946 yards (236.6 avg.)

7 touchdowns

4 interceptions, 1 fumble

4 sacks/23 pressures

164.8 rushing yards/game

Saints Defense = 33 points + 354 yards/game

It’s worth noting that Dalton has benefited from better offensive line play and a much more productive rushing attack. He’s also been without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry for all four of his starts (a severely limited Landry hobbled for 7 receiving yards in limited action against Minnesota).

Winston, meanwhile, benefited from a better performance from his defense. However, his offensive line was a turnstile for opposing pass rushers. His runners and receivers also lost five fumbles, while Dalton's ball carriers lost two fumbles.

Each quarterback has similar individual statistics. Winston has the stronger arm and is the far more explosive player when healthy. Remember that he was a 5,000-yard passer in his last full season as starter with Tampa Bay. Dalton is more efficient in his reads, gets the ball out quicker to his receivers, and works a defense from sideline-to-sideline.

We do this comparison for a reason. Winston was healthy enough to dress as the emergency quarterback in the last two games. With a nine day rest before the Saints play against the Raiders, we can presume that he’ll be healthy enough to take over his starting role. Or has Dalton played well enough to remain behind center?

So who should coach Dennis Allen start at quarterback against Las Vegas on October 30?

The Saints News Network crew gives you our thoughts on that very topic.

Brendan Boylan

Is there a true quarterback controversy in New Orleans? I do not think so. For weeks on The Bayou Blitz Podcast, myself and Bob Rose have spoken on this topic. While Andy Dalton has done well managing games for the Saints and keeping the team within striking distance, there is no doubt that Jameis Winston is the better of the two at this point in their careers.

Dalton and Winston have displayed different styles of play, highlighted by a contrasting variety of strengths and weaknesses. Dalton has shown his strengths in the short and intermediate game. He also has done an excellent job involving his running backs and tight ends in the offense.

Winston on the other hand has shown his gunslinger side this season. Taking chances deep, trying to fit passes into tight areas, and creating highlight plays.

Though his interception to touchdown ratio is higher than a season ago and he does not connect with Alvin Kamara and Juwan Johnson as much as Dalton has, Winston should be the starter moving forward. Jameis gives New Orleans the best chance to win and the team still needs to find out if Winston is the man to lead this team in the future.

John Hendrix

Things feel pretty divided for the Saints when it comes to who should start for the team going forward. We’ve been under the belief since the offseason that this is Jameis Winston’s team, but the injuries have put a major dent in that.

Andy Dalton hasn’t been perfect in relief, but the offense has responded with him at the helm. Winston is focused on getting healthy, and the thought would be that he’s back and ready for the game against the Raiders on Oct. 30.

The biggest question to ponder is who gives the team the best chance with a nearly healthy offense. They need to have someone who is going to help bring them back from a hole, which isn’t impossible, but does require a bit more. Dalton has made good decisions underneath and using the team’s best weapon in Alvin Kamara.

Assuming he’s full strength, Winston should get at least one more crack at things with the weapons. Regardless of how things do play out for the Saints, the outlook at quarterback for 2023 is cloudy at best.

Kyle Mosley

Frankly, who knows at this point? I will have to go with Jameis Winston if he's healthy and ready. Dalton is 1-3 subbing for Winston and has had the benefit of better play-calling and a more potent rushing attack.

If I were Dennis Allen, I would like to see what Winston could do with the same, which New Orleans didn't afford him in the first three games. Also, I believe Arizona's "shoddy" performance awakened some of the Saints' key players.

Bob Rose

If comparing these two players when healthy, it's not even a consideration. Winston is the better quarterback with a much higher ceiling.

The thing is, Winston isn't healthy, and won't be for the entire year. However, if he's at least 80%, I think you start him. A 35-year-old Andy Dalton is not the future of this franchise. New Orleans needs to find out if a 28-year-old Winston could be that future.

Dalton has proven that he can move the offense efficiently despite a depleted receiving corps. Winston proved that last year, plus we've all seen what a prolific passer he's capable of being. Either quarterback is capable of leading the team to the playoffs, if the talent around them plays up to their capabilities -- something that hasn’t happened this year.

He needs to take care of the ball, make his reads more decisively, and spread defenses out from sideline-to-sideline better. These are all advantages that Dalton has brought to the offense. If Winston can consistently do that, with all his other physical tools, this offense is better with him at the helm.

From the way they're playing, the Saints are going to have a ton of personnel questions this offseason. If I'm Dennis Allen, I give Jameis Winston an opportunity to show whether the quarterback position will be one of those questions.