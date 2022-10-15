The Saints and Bengals clash on Sunday in what should be an interesting showdown in the Superdome. A lot of LSU faithful and Joe Burrow supporters are expected to be in attendance, but the hope is that New Orleans has Dome Field advantage for their noon kickoff. Both teams are looking to get back to .500 after unexpected tough starts. Here's a few Saints players we'll be paying close attention to in Week 6.

Andy Dalton

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He takes center stage again, making his third straight start for the Saints in place of Jameis Winston. Winston (back/ankle) is questionable going into Sunday, which is a little bit interesting, but the offense has improved with Dalton leading things. The hope is letting Winston get completely healthy before he returns, and the mini-bye may help him do that.

Dalton has managed each game fairly well, but has also had a turnover in each of his starts. He doesn't have to play lights out either, just be efficient and help move the chains. It'll be a little more difficult without Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), and we'll have to await whether or not Chris Olave (concussion) is in. Adam Trautman could see increased work in this one.

Alvin Kamara

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) fumbles the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, one of the best friends for the Saints will be the ground game. However, it goes a step further with Alvin Kamara. As much attention that Taysom Hill got last week (and it was well-deserved), Kamara had 194 total yards in the win (103 rushing, 91 receiving). He said that he feels even better this week after the rib injury, which is great news for the Saints. Look for them to lean on him a good bit in this game.

Paulson Adebo

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Not having Marshon Lattimore is less than ideal, and that's a mighty big loss for the Saints defense. Paulson Adebo (knee) is officially questionable going into Sunday, being limited all week in practice. This will be a big task at hand for him guarding against Ja'Marr Chase, but we'll have to see how the Saints handle the matchup. They could have Adebo shadow him all game, or just go with him on one side and then Bradley Roby on the other. Adebo hasn't been the player he was in training camp yet, and it feels like a good week for him to show that.

Cam Jordan

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) does the Who Dat chant before the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints pass rush will be a big point of emphasis in disrupting Joe Burrow. Co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard talked about limiting the big plays this week, and talked about how the team will take check downs all day against the Bengals offense. We could see New Orleans give up a decent bit in the short and intermediate passing game, but one way to take some pressure off the defense is to get after Burrow.

At 10 sacks (T-19th) this season, things have looked better in the past two games, as New Orleans has had three in each. Cam Jordan has been on a tear, showing little to no signs of age. Look for him and Marcus Davenport to be a big part in helping the defense attempt to limit what the Bengals offense is able to do on Sunday.

