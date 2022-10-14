Saints May Need to Rely on Running Game for Victory Against Bengals

A 2-3 New Orleans Saints team comes into Week Six with a chance to even their record when they host the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals. New Orleans is coming off a season-high 39 points in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. They did it without starting QB Jameis Winston, wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, and with WR Chris Olave leaving with a third quarter concussion.

The Saints rank 7th in total offense, averaging 379 yards per game. They continue to shoot themselves in the foot with self-inflicted mistakes. New Orleans has committed the most turnovers in the NFL (13) and are among the league's most penalized squads.

Coming into the Superdome is a Cincinnati team defending a 2021 AFC championship. The Bengals surprising run to the Super Bowl wasn't just on the strength of their highly publicized offense, but also because of an underrated defense. Cincinnati ranks 13th in total defense after five games, surrendering an average of 327 yards per game.

Andy Dalton is expected to get his third straight start in place of the injured Winston (back/ankle). Dalton has played efficiently, but may be without his top three receivers in Olave, Thomas, and Landry. The Saints focused on their running game in that same scenario last week.

Here's how that aspect of their game matches up against the Bengals defense this week.

New Orleans Rushing Attack

23 points per game (12th)

136 rushing yards/game (10th)

5 yards per rush (10th)

7 rushing touchdowns (3rd)

39.7% 3rd Down Percentage (15th)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 11, 2018. © Kareem Elgazzar USA TODAY

New Orleans rushed for a season-high 235 yards against the Seahawks in week five. Alvin Kamara (103) and Taysom Hill (112) combined for 215 of that yardage in a tremendous performance. It was the most rushing yards the Saints had in their last 24 contests.

For Kamara, it was his first 100-yard outing of the season and his best all-around outing since week 7 of last year. He’s missed two games with a rib injury, but leads the Saints with 203 yards on the ground. However, he’s had more fumbles (2) than touchdowns (none) this season.

Kamara is the ultimate matchup weapon. He’s the most skilled receiving back in the NFL with elite vision, balance, and burst in open space. Kamara has proven to be effective as an inside runner, but is most dangerous off-tackle, where his cutback ability makes tacklers look foolish.

Mark Ingram is the number two back to Kamara. The franchise's all-time rushing leader, Ingram has 144 yards on the ground this season. He no longer has terrific burst after 12 NFL seasons, but can still provide effective push between the tackles.

Utility weapon Taysom Hill has taken much of Ingram's complementary workload. Hill is actually the team’s leading rusher with 228 yards and has five of their seven scores on the ground.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball in a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 11, 2018. © Kareem Elgazzar USA TODAY

Usually taking direct snaps from center when he’s in the backfield, Hill has impressive strength to bull through tacklers and the speed to pull away from them in the open field.

The Saints offensive line has played much better in recent weeks after early struggles. While still inept in pass protection, third-year RG Cesar Ruiz has been a physical run blocker. Left guard Andrus Peat has always been a mauler in the run game, while C Erik McCoy is among the best at his position.

New Orleans tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst do a great job at opening lanes off-tackle. The interior lineman open up key cutback lanes for Kamara, but are also athletic enough to get outside as lead blockers.

Cincinnati Run Defense

17.8 points per game (8th)

99.6 rushing yards/game (7th)

4.2 per rush (10th)

1 rushing touchdown (1st)

20 tackles for loss

32.8% 3rd Down Percentage (9th)

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) for a loss. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY

After ranking fifth against the run in 2021, the Bengals have started 2022 strong in that area. They held three of their first four opponents under 90 yards on the ground before surrendering 155 to a multi-faceted Ravens running game last Sunday.

Cincinnati gets outstanding interior push from defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou. With D.J. Reader on injured reserve, tackles Jay Tufele and Zach Carter will need to give the team more quality snaps in the middle.

Ends Sam Hubbard and former Saint Trey Hendrickson are terrific against the run, which gets overshadowed by their ability to rush the passer. Cam Sample and rookie Joseph Ossai are capable depth, giving the defense a strong rotation up front.

The Bengals have a trio of linebackers who aren't household names, but are the critical glue for an underrated defense. Weakside LB Logan Wilson had a breakout campaign in 2021 and is a do-it-all defender who leads the Bengals in tackles.

Germaine Pratt (middle) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (strongside) are a pair of physical defenders that are rarely out of position. Veteran Markus Bailey provides experienced depth either inside or outside.

Another former Saint, SS Vonn Bell, has gotten even better since his four years with New Orleans. Bell leads the Bengals in solo tackles after finishing first or second on the team in total stops the last two years. Bell's running mate at safety, Jessie Bates, is considered one of the league's best at the position.

Corners Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and rookie first-round pick Dax Hill are extremely physical against the run. That’s one of several weak points in the game of CB Eli Apple, but the rest of the Bengals defensive backs swarm to the football.

What to Expect

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans may be without all three of their top wideouts; Michael Thomas (foot), Chris Olave (concussion), and Jarvis Landry (ankle). Balance will be important even if they do play, but the Saints will be almost completely reliant on their running game if they don't.

Reliance on the rushing attack obviously starts with a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara. We should also expect Kamara to be used a lot as a receiver to keep the Bengals off balance, especially with a short-handed receiving corps. For that to be effective, Ingram will also need to be productive with his touches.

Taysom Hill will also be a key to a productive attack. Hill's 134 offensive yards came on a season-high 10 touches last week. His effectiveness will also spread the Cincinnati defense out as they're forced to react to him, opening up opportunities for Kamara along the perimeter.

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY

New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael designed an outstanding game plan for a short-handed unit last week.

Carmichael will be challenged to do the same again, but it's vital that the Saints offensive line controls the line of scrimmage. If New Orleans is limited at receiver, as expected, then dominating the trenches for the running game will be the only hope for victory.

