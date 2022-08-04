Skip to main content

LB Kiko Alonso Expects to Sign with Saints, Per Report

The New Orleans Saints may bring back a familiar face to its linebacking corps.

The New Orleans Saints will return a familiar face to the team by signing linebacker Kiko Alonso to a one-year deal, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Alonso, 31, played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019 before suffering an ACL tear during the team's playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 2013 PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year is attempting an NFL return with New Orleans but is two years removed from his last NFL appearance.

During his lone season with the Saints, Alonso played a reserve linebacker role. He had thirteen game appearances and started four with 31 tackles (25 solo) and 3 TFL. 

USATSI_13513324_168388561_lowres

In 2020, the Saints restructured Alonso's contract and later traded him and a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kwon Alexander. 

New Orleans worked out multiple veteran NFL linebackers today in hopes of bolstering its linebacking corps. The veteran players at today's workout included Jon Bostic, Anthony Hitchens, and Kiko Alonso, who have combined for over 200 NFL games. Dennis Allen and his staff elected to go with a familiar face.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite not playing over the past two seasons, Alonso is reportedly in fantastic shape. The Saints are willing to give him a shot because of his familiarity with Dennis Allen's system. 

In six NFL seasons, Alonso has totaled 588 total tackles, 17 QB hits, three sacks, seven forced fumbles, and ten interceptions. He returns to New Orleans as a veteran presence behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner and should fill a similar role with the team.

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18781593_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 8: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_18536737_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number

By Kyle T. Mosley4 hours ago
Countdown to Kickoff
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!

By Brendan Boylan4 hours ago
Chris Olave at Day 7 of Saints Training Camp
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp's Day 7, 6 Recaps & Tweets (SNN)

By Kyle T. Mosley7 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, Training Camp
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 7: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 3, 2022 2:20 PM EDT
"Ceedy Duce" - DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Training Camp

Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Limits Practice, Seeks New Contract

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
Penning and Roach
Training Camp

Penning, Roach Booted from Saints Training Camp Practice

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
USATSI_18536735_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu Returns to Training Camp, Per Report

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 10:30 AM EDT