His production in 2022 may dispense with the notion that Jameis Winston is "just a placeholder" until the Saints locate the club's next franchise quarterback. Winston is poised to have a highly fruitful season with the upgrades in the wide receivers' corps acquired via the draft and free agency.

Drafting first-round pick Chris Olave and signing veteran wideout Jarvis Landry are encouraging pieces to the Saints receivers' puzzle.

Envisioning the final piece was clouded with uncertainty.

The duo was nice — but as Jarvis Landry told the media — with Michael Thomas, the trio is "a problem."

Credit:© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas hit a crucial milestone Saturday. The All-Pro receiver completed and - most notably — competed in 11-on-11 drills. The significance of this milestone for the All-Pro receiver and the Saints offense. He's a "full participant" in training camp. Although he may not be 100% running routes, yet he has the cuts, sudden stops, and body control has returned for Thomas.

A potent trio at wide receiver marks New Orleans as a legitimate threat in the NFC. "This is a talented team," Ian Rapoport said of the Saints after he visited training camp this week. "He [Michael Thomas] looked excellent...he looked awesome...if Jameis is just fine, we're looking at a playoff team...the weapons are good," Rapport concluded with Pat McAfee.

In my opinion, the Saints' 2011 team had the best all-time offensive weapons, with Brees (5,476 passing yards) leading Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham, Lance Moore, Robert Meachem, Devery Henderson, Darren Sproles, Mark Ingram, and Chris Ivory to 7,632 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns.

The 2022 version has the "potential" to challenge the 2022 squad with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Mark Ingram, Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty. All rides off the arm of Jameis Winston, but the unit's health and depth will undoubtedly play a factor this upcoming season.

A Saints postseason run is promising and not far-fetched. Besides the offensive upgrades, the complementary efforts of Allen's defense support the notion that New Orleans is a contender. Should they get to the 2023 NFC Playoff rounds, Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston will collectively have a bothersome hurdle to jump over that their predecessors couldn't - postseason collapses. Payton and Brees had outstanding regular seasons but would fall to inferior teams during playoff time.

Through all of the New Orleans steam humidity and heat, you can sense something's brewing for the Saints. Can Winston's weapons be the key to hoisting a second Lombardi Trophy?

We shall see.

