Fantasy Football's Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 8

We now find ourselves more than halfway through our fantasy football regular seasons. With this in mind, every wavier wire addition becomes more vital to your team's success and playoff chances. With more injuries steamrolling through the league and players returning from IR, the wavier wire is hotter than ever in Week 8.

Here are three options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 8 via the waiver wire.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 8

Running Back - Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs for a second quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Just when Baltimore running back J.K Dobbins appeared to be the potential late addition of the season, he found himself on injured reserve. Luckily for the Ravens, Gus Edwards made his season debut last week scoring twice against the Cleveland Browns.

Edwards carried the ball 16 times last week, piling up 66 yards and the fore-mentioned pair of touchdowns. Edwards could be considered on a pitch count when returning from an ACL tear as he returns to full strength. However, he is the Ravens' top option in the backfield until Dobbins returns.

Following an 18.6-point fantasy outing on Sunday, Edwards faces a tough task with a short-week matchup against the stout Tampa Bay run defense on Thursday. Expect Edwards to go despite being listed as questionable but do not bank on another 15+ point performance against one of the league's top defenses.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 8

Defense & Special Teams - New England Patriots

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have continued to play well despite an injury to their young star quarterback Mac Jones. A major reason for their continued success is the play of their defense.

In two of the last three weeks the Patriots defense has scored 13+ fantasy points. The opportunistic defense has also created multiple takeaways in five contests in 2022. Despite the average effort against a weak Bears offense in Week 7, New England gets a great opportunity to strike against the New York Jets.

Over the next three matchups the Patriots have favorable matchups against the Jets, Colts, and Jets again. If you are looking for a defensive boost for your team look no further than the Patriots in the coming weeks.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 8

Tight End - Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Penn State and Oregon star Juwan Johnson has found limited opportunity in his young NFL career. A converted wide receiver, Johnson is arguably the Saints' best receiving threat out of their tight end group. Standing at 6-6 he provides a huge red zone presence that was on display last Thursday night against the Cardinals.

In the loss, Johnson reeled in 5 receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns. His 20.2-point PPR outing was a season high, surpassing his previous high of 8.1 from a week ago. With Adam Trautman sidelined, Johnson should continue to see the most targets of any Saints tight end.

New Orleans should also see Jameis Winston return in the coming week or two which could bode well for Johnson. The pair combined for multiple red zone touchdowns a season ago. Additionally, Johnson's background as a receiver and his long strides should also open up downfield play action passes, a major strength of Winston's game.

