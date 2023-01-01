Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at the New Orleans players to either start or sit in Week 17.

If you are reading then congratulations! You are likely in your league's fantasy football championship game. At this point of a season it is very difficult to determine who should start and who should sit in the most vital matchup of the year.

Around the league, more and more players are picking up injuries or sitting the final weeks of the season to rest for the NFL playoffs in January. For teams like the Saints, who are playing for their playoff lives, anybody that can play will play. Adding such players could be the most important moves to your roster this week.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Tight End - Juwan Johnson

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What a season it has been for New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in 2022. With seven touchdown receptions since Week 7, Johnson has quickly found himself rostered in a handful of leagues. The former college wide-out has become one of Andy Dalton's favorite targets and has used his size and speed to his advantage on mismatches in the red zone.

In Week 17, Johnson faces an Eagles defense that has not allowed many fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Philadelphia ranks as the 7th best defense versus tight ends this season. However, I like Johnson in this matchup because of injuries to the Saints' receiving corps and the likelihood that New Orleans will have to match the Eagles score for score.

Johnson is a bit of a risky play, but with his production this season in the red zone and the need for the Saints to score points against the NFC's best team... I would start him this week and let it ride in the finals.

Sit'Em

Wide Receiver - Rashid Shaheed

October 20, 2022; Glendale, Ariz; USA; Saints Rashid Shaheed (89) makes a reception and scores a touchdown against the Cardinals Marco Wilson (20) during a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals

Rashid Shaheed may top the list of pleasant surprises for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, but should not top your list of best wide receiver plays in fantasy this week. The big-play receiver/returner from Weber State has wowed Saints fans with his speed, big play ability and improved route tree. He has even shown flashes of fantasy relevance this season. He has posted 10+ PPR points four times this season.

Against the Eagles, New Orleans may be forced to trot out another makeshift wide receiver group. Shaheed may end up as the Saints number 2 option in Week 17. However, he is desperately dependent on the big play to score decent points.

Yes, New Orleans will have to likely match score for score with the Eagles in a must-win game. No, I do not see Shaheed having many chances to break one against one of the better defenses in the league. Despite showing that he could carve out a large role in the NFL, sit the former Weber State star this week.

