Saints Run Defense Must Withstand Eagles Onslaught for Upset

New Orleans was decimated by Philadelphia's ground game the last two times these teams have met and has struggled against the run much of the year. To pull off a Week 17 upset, they'll have to shut down the Eagles ground assault.

The 6-9 New Orleans Saints square off against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on the road. It's a big game for both teams, with the Saints hoping to hold onto slim postseason chances and the Eagles looking to sew up the NFC's top seed.

New Orleans came into the year with the expectations of having one of the league's top defenses. They do rank 9th in total defense, giving up an average of 322.4 yards per contest. They've also suffered breakdowns in crucial moments and have forced the fewest turnovers (11) in the league.

The Saints have held four straight opponents under 20 points and only one team has scored over 20 in their last eight games. However, they've also had major struggles in a category they dominated from 2018 through 2021 - the running game.

New Orleans takes on an explosive Philadelphia attack that ranks third in total offense and first in scoring. The Eagles average 397.3 yards per game and have one of the league's most improved passing attacks, but are still fueled but the NFL's most dynamic running attacks.

The Saints chances to cling to a postseason chance hinges on their ability to right their run defense against a formidable opponent, but one that might be missing it's most versatile threat.

Saints Run Defense

- 21.7 points per game (14th)

- 132 rushing yards/game (23rd)

- 4.5 per rush (22nd)

- 14 rushing touchdowns (15th)

- 69 tackles for loss

- 41.5% 3rd Down Percentage (24th)

Nov 21, 2021; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) battles Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For five years this was an unimaginable statistic, but New Orleans has allowed seven teams to gain over 140 yards against them on the ground, including three games of over 200. Three runners have had 100-yard outings against them, with another seven gaining at least 70 yards.

The struggles against the run start at the defensive tackle position. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach have often failed to get penetration or simply been pushed around by blockers. All four have played far better in recent weeks, but it's still a spot that needs to be addressed in the offseason.

New Orleans defensive ends have played reasonably well against the run, but their effectiveness is reduced because of the interior issues. Opponents have often been able to run inside of Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon with little resistance.

Jordan's pass rush production has dipped, but his 11 tackles for loss still leads the team. Granderson has played exceptionally over the second half of the year. His 8 tackles for loss and 47 total stops are career bests. Davenport and Kpassagnon have had quiet seasons but are still capable of disrupting opposing backfields.

Saints linebackers have been consistently strong all season. Demario Davis is having another terrific season and leads the Saints with 94 tackles, including nine for loss. His elite instincts, sideline-to-sideline pursuit, and ferocious hits fuel the entire defense.

Nov 21, 2021; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

Second-year LB Pete Werner was leading the NFL in tackles before hurting his ankle in Week 9. The injury forced him to miss four games. One game after his return, Werner injured a hamstring that sidelined him last week and will likely keep him out of action Sunday.

Without Werner, fourth-year LB Kaden Elliss has blossomed into a star. Elliss has consistently disrupted offenses over the second half of the year and has been a terrific complement to Davis. His 71 tackles are a career high and he's regularly blown up blockers to get to the ball carrier.

Tackling has been an issue for New Orleans throughout the year. No player has epitomized those struggles more than veteran S Tyrann Mathieu, who's been a massive disappointment this season. Marcus Maye, another offseason pickup, has been another disappointment because of his inability to stay on the field. Maye is expected to miss his sixth game of the year, this time because of a shoulder injury.

The Saints have a physical secondary which includes corners Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo, but have not swarmed to the ball like we've seen in years past. They'll face a huge test to contain Philadelphia's ground game this week.

Eagles Rushing Attack

- 29.7 points per game (1st)

- 153.8 rushing yards/game (4th)

- 4.7 per rush (12th)

- 31 rushing touchdowns (1st)

- 48% 3rd Down Percentage (3rd)

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia likes to pound opponents and has been held to under 90 yards rushing just three times this season. They have four outings of over 200 yards on the ground, including an eye-popping 363 against the Packers in Week 12.