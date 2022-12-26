Saints Playoff Scenarios - Week 17

A Christmas Eve victory in Cleveland keeps New Orleans in the NFC South title hunt. However, their margin for error is gone and they'll still need some help. Here are their postseason scenarios.

The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 6-9 with a victory at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. It's the first time the Saints have won back-to-back games this season.

New Orleans plays at the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. They'll wrap up the season at home against the Carolina Panthers, currently 6-9, on January 8. The Saints have not won three in a row since a nine-game winning streak between weeks 4 and 13 of the 2020 season.

By virtue of Carolina's win against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, a loss by the Saints against the Eagles would eliminate them from playoff contention.

New Orleans has lost at Philadelphia in each of the last two years. However, there remains only one scenario for the Saints to win the NFC South, which is their only route into the playoffs.

1. Win their final two games against Philadelphia and Carolina.

PLUS

2. Tampa Bay must lose 2 of their remaining 3 games (the Buccaneers play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, host the Panthers in Week 17, then are at the Atlanta Falcons to finish the year)

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) blocks Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and safety John Johnson III (43). Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay enters their Sunday night game at Arizona with a 6-8 record, while the Saints and Panthers each sit at 6-9. New Orleans would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buccaneers, who swept them this season.

The Saints would also lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Panthers, even if they beat them in Week 18. Carolina would win that tiebreaker based on either a better divisional record if they beat Tampa Bay next week or a better conference record.

For those who wondered, the Eagles have plenty of motivation for beating the Saints.

Philadelphia has clinched a playoff berth, but needs to win one of their final two games to win the NFC East and clinched the conference's Number 1 seed and a first-round postseason bye. Plus, more New Orleans losses would mean a higher first-round pick for the Eagles in the 2023 draft, which was obtained from the Saints in a trade last spring.

