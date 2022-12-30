A look at who the Saints ruled out ahead of their important game against the Eagles on Sunday.

The Saints put out their final injury report for Week 17's matchup against the Eagles. Three players have been ruled out of action, while 11 total were listed on Friday's report.

OUT: Marcus Maye (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (illness), Andrus Peat (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Olave (hamstring), Pete Werner (hamstring), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Justin Evans (shoulder), Chase Hansen (knee)

Washington and Peat were not spotted at practice on Friday, while Marcus Maye was present, but not participating. Alvin Kamara returned to practice after missing the previous two days. He does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday, as well as Ryan Ramczyk (illness) and Kaden Elliss (hand). We should anticipate Josh Andrews to make the start for Peat at left guard.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) is doubtful, which is a huge break for a New Orleans who has to win to stay alive.

