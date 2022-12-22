Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.

The 33-year-old Davis has been with the Saints for five years after spending five with the New York Jets and one with the Cleveland Browns. He's one tackle away from his 10th consecutive season of at least 90 tackles and is closing in on his sixth straight year of at least 100 stops.

Davis leads the Saints with 89 tackles so far, including nine for loss. He also leads the team with a career-high 6.5 sacks. Davis also has 10 pressures, along with one interception and five passes broken up while allowing 62% completion percentage in coverage.

A do-it-all defender, Davis is one of the league's best run defenders. He possesses a rare combination of instincts, awareness, and athleticism. Davis disrupts offenses with his blitzing ability, coverage skills, and his ferocious pursuit of the ball carrier.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts to sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson, now with the Bengals, was voted onto the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Hendrickson played for the Saints from 2017 to 2020 as a third-round choice from Florida Atlantic. He left New Orleans as a free agent, signing with Cincinnati and earning his first career Pro Bowl bid last season. In 2022, Hendrickson has six sacks and 33 pressures.

The Pro Bowl will be played on February 5 in Las Vegas, it's second straight year in that venue. This season, it will be a flag football game between the AFC and NFC that ends a week of skills competition between players from the two conferences.

Read More Saints News