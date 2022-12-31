Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles has implications that reach well into 2023.

Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles has implications that reach well into 2023. The Saints are still battling for a post-season spot and the Eagles own the Saints 2023 first-round pick.

The outcome this week will not only help shape the playoff picture, but the Eagles may clinch the No.1 seed with a win over the black and gold. Here are your Top-5 for week 17.

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) rolls out to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost only their second game of the season, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 40-34, but are still holding onto the top spot in the power rankings. Jalen Hurts missed this game due to injury which cost the Eagles a bit of their electric play on offense, even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew playing well. The gap between the Eagles and the rest of the league has shrunk a bit with only two games left in the season.

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) reacts after making an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills improve to a 12-3 record after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-13. Buffalo played one of the coldest games in NFL history with the temperature being -9 degrees. In response, the Bills had an impressive performance rushing the ball as they finished with 3 rushing touchdowns. Buffalo still sits solidly atop the AFC standings.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to overtake the Bills again after a 24-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection was on full display again with Mahomes throwing for 224 yards and Kelce receiving over half of those with 113. Kansas City is playoff seasoned and still extremely dangerous.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) escapes from Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys re-enters the top 5 after defeating the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles 40-34. Dak Prescott was the best player in this division rivalry game after throwing for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dallas has positioned themselves to potentially steal the NFC East title from Philadelphia.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings wins another game on a last-second field goal, this time winning 27-24 over the New York Giants. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson looked unstoppable as the pair finished with 133 yards with a touchdown and 109 yards with 2 touchdowns, respectively. The Vikings can put up a lot of points easily and they now proved they can win close games too.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

20. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints survived the coldest game in team history by beating the Cleveland Browns 17-10. Both teams could not get much going on offense due to the weather, but the Saints defense ended up getting the stops when it mattered most. New Orleans is on a 2-game win streak with a chance to make the playoffs still a possibility.