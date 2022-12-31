NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 17
Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles has implications that reach well into 2023. The Saints are still battling for a post-season spot and the Eagles own the Saints 2023 first-round pick.
The outcome this week will not only help shape the playoff picture, but the Eagles may clinch the No.1 seed with a win over the black and gold. Here are your Top-5 for week 17.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost only their second game of the season, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 40-34, but are still holding onto the top spot in the power rankings. Jalen Hurts missed this game due to injury which cost the Eagles a bit of their electric play on offense, even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew playing well. The gap between the Eagles and the rest of the league has shrunk a bit with only two games left in the season.
2. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills improve to a 12-3 record after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-13. Buffalo played one of the coldest games in NFL history with the temperature being -9 degrees. In response, the Bills had an impressive performance rushing the ball as they finished with 3 rushing touchdowns. Buffalo still sits solidly atop the AFC standings.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to overtake the Bills again after a 24-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection was on full display again with Mahomes throwing for 224 yards and Kelce receiving over half of those with 113. Kansas City is playoff seasoned and still extremely dangerous.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys re-enters the top 5 after defeating the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles 40-34. Dak Prescott was the best player in this division rivalry game after throwing for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dallas has positioned themselves to potentially steal the NFC East title from Philadelphia.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings wins another game on a last-second field goal, this time winning 27-24 over the New York Giants. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson looked unstoppable as the pair finished with 133 yards with a touchdown and 109 yards with 2 touchdowns, respectively. The Vikings can put up a lot of points easily and they now proved they can win close games too.
20. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints survived the coldest game in team history by beating the Cleveland Browns 17-10. Both teams could not get much going on offense due to the weather, but the Saints defense ended up getting the stops when it mattered most. New Orleans is on a 2-game win streak with a chance to make the playoffs still a possibility.