Watch: Jameis Winston Walking and Waving to Saints Fans Love During Pregame

Watch: Jameis Winston Walking and Waving to Saints Fans on the Sidelines in Atlanta
Video of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on the sidelines during the Saints-Falcons pregame.
Video of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on the sidelines during the Saints-Falcons pregame. Winston was spotted by Saints News Network's John Hendrix waving to Saints fans, embracing Taysom Hill, Thomas Morstead, and taking photos along the sidelines.
Hendrix shared the Winston that it was a "great sign he wasn't limping nor on crutches."
