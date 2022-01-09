Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 18

The New Orleans Saints announced four roster moves before meeting the Atlanta Falcons for the regular-season finale in Week 18.

The New Orleans Saints announced four roster moves before meeting the Atlanta Falcons for the regular-season finale in Week 18.

The Saints had a laundry list of roster moves ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. Since then, the Saturday roster moves have been tame.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans placed offensive guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benenoch signed a one-year, $990K contract with the Saints on Aug. 18 but was released on Aug. 31. GM Mickey Loomis re-signed him on Dec. 2, and he started in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins. He played 94% of the snaps in 49 offensive, and one special teams play for New Orleans.

Several players were elevated from the practice squad to battle the Falcons. Second-year defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and defensive back KeiVarae Russell were standard elevations. Veteran center Will Clapp was promoted from the practice squad, COVID-19 list activation.

Sunday, New Orleans (8-8) have to defeat Atlanta (7-9), and Los Angeles must conquer San Francisco for the Saints to earn a berth into the NFC Wild Card round as the No. 7 seed.

The NFC South showdown will kickoff inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:25 PM CT on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Saints Coverage for Week 18