BLEAV in Saints: Panthers Pushed Aside, Setting Up Must-Win at Falcons

In a game where they had to win, the Saints delivered against the Panthers. Now, one of the things that stand in their way of a potential playoff spot is the Falcons.

The Saints rebounded in a do-or-die meeting with the Panthers, once again powered by a strong defensive effort. Now, their season comes down to a must-win game in Atlanta against the Falcons. The latest episode of BLEAV in Saints recaps the win over Carolina, and what New Orleans must do to hold up their end of the bargain in the postseason race.

In This Episode...

Recapping the win over the Panthers.

Getting up on the Falcons early will be key to success.

What must happen for the Saints to get into the postseason, and why it could happen.

Checking up on Jameis Winston and his rehab.

Why Sean Payton should get Coach of The Year consideration.

